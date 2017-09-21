Lynn Q. Feldman, Fresno field office director, USCIS, addresses the crowed gathered at Tuesday’s Naturalization Ceremony. About 200 people attended the ceremony at the iconic overlook in Yosemite National Park.
50 new Americans get citizenship at Yosemite ceremony

September 21, 2017 11:23 AM

Yosemite National Park along with U.S. Citizenship and and Immigration Services (USCIS) conducted a special Naturalization Ceremony yesterday at Glacier Point.

This marked the 10th Naturalization Ceremony conducted in Yosemite National Park under an agreement with the Department of the Interior and the Department of Homeland Security.

50 people from 15 countries became Naturalized U.S. Citizens. Countries of Origin included the United Kingdom, Australia, Bulgaria, Zambia, China, India, and Mexico.

The ceremony featured speakers from the park and USCIS, the Yosemite Mounted Patrol, the singing of the National Anthem, and apple pie for the newly naturalized citizens.

