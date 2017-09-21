50 new Americans get citizenship at Yosemite ceremony

Yosemite National Park along with U.S. Citizenship and and Immigration Services (USCIS) conducted a special Naturalization Ceremony yesterday at Glacier Point.
This marked the 10th Naturalization Ceremony conducted in Yosemite National Park under an agreement with the Department of the Interior and the Department of Homeland Security.
50 people from 15 countries became Naturalized U.S. Citizens. Countries of Origin included the United Kingdom, Australia, Bulgaria, Zambia, China, India, and Mexico.
The ceremony featured speakers from the park and USCIS, the Yosemite Mounted Patrol, the singing of the National Anthem, and apple pie for the newly naturalized citizens.
