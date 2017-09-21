As rain pours in Mountain Area, part of Highway 120 temporarily closed in Yosemite

In what meteorologists called a fine September storm, a downpour of rain was welcomed in Oakhurst and the Mountain Area Thursday morning as a portion of Highway 120 in Yosemite National Park was put under temporary closure due to snowy roadways.
And, perhaps in the perfect sign of the end of summer, the storm comes a day before the Autumnal Equinox on Friday, typically signifying the start of fall.
David Spector, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Hanford, said a 20% chance of showers remained through Thursday afternoon in Oakhurst, with a 30% in the higher sierras. A 20% chance of rain remained in the high sierras only on Friday, he said.
Oakhurst received from 0.62 to 0.75 inches of rain in locations such as the Madera County Sheriff’s Substation or Miami Highlands, Spector said, followed by 1.13 inches in Bass Lake, 0.20 in Fish Camp, and 0.62 in Coarsegold.
“This was a pretty healthy storm for September,” Spector said. “But through the weekend, well through next week, we’re going to be dry.”
In Yosemite National Park, a part of Highway 120 was placed under temporary full closure early Thursday, officials said, from Crane Flat to five miles west of the junction of Tioga Pass, as snow was on the road. Hetch Hetchy Road, near Evergreen Lodge at Yosemite, is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
For updating road conditions in Yosemite National Park, dial (209) 372-0200, then press 1, and 1 again.
