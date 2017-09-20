GCT dials “M for Murder”

If you like a good murder mystery, you won’t want to miss the Golden Chain Theatre’s latest production, the classic Dial M for Murder, now playing weekends through Oct. 1.
Originally a highly successful Broadway play written by Frederick Knott, the play gained another level of success when Warner Brothers released the film version, directed by Alfred Hitchcock and starring Academy Award winners Grace Kelly and Ray Milland, along with Robert Cummings, in 1954.
It was quickly hailed as one of Alfred Hitchcock’s greatest thrillers.
When washed-up ex-tennis pro Tony Wendice (played by Christien Dunkin), discovers his rich wife, Margot (Jennifer Olson),is having an affair with American Mark Hallidy (J.R. Romero), he devises an ingenious plot to murder her and arranges a brilliant alibi.
Tony needs just one more co-conspirator to pull his plan off - when a former classmate, C.A. Swan (Leonard Brown), down on his luck, shows up at just the right time to be bribed into Tony’s murderous plan.
Other cast members include include Inspector Hubbard (Andy Graham), and Officer Thompson Williams (Michelle Niewohner).
The play is directed by Michael and Tuthann Van Buren.
“We couldn’t be prouder of our actors who have worked so hard to create characters that are not only completely unlike themselves, but unlike what the characters themselves seem to be on the surface,’ Michael proudly said.
Details: Dial M for Murder, Golden Chain Theatre - Sept. 22 - Oct.1 - Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. (559) 683-7112, www.goldenchaintheatre.org.
Comments