News Briefs - September 21 edition

Impacted by wildfire?
Grace Community Church will hold a fundraiser Sunday Sept. 24 to benefit North Fork residents impacted by the recent Mission Fire. Church service will be at 10:30 a.m. and everyone is welcome to attend. The fundraiser will be a brownie sundae social time starting at about 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. in Grace Hall behind the church. This time is devoted to enjoying homemade brownies with strawberries and a scoop of ice cream while socializing with members of the congregation.
Those impacted by the fire are welcome to submit a request from Grace Community Church stating the nature of the loss and contact information. The money collected will be disbursed to those who submit requests based on priorities set by the church, until it has all been disbursed; 100% of donations received that day will go to fire victims.
Grace Community Church is located at 56442 Road 200.
Free jet ski rides at Bass Lake
Bass Lake Boat Rentals (adjacent to Ducey’s on the Lake) is offering free tubing and jet ski rides for all service men and woman with a disability, this Sunday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Owner-operator Tom Tuso is also inviting kids from Valley Children’s Hospital and the Mountain Area to participate (disabilities include learning as well as physical challenges).
Bass Lake Boat Rentals will use a three-person tube with two people to accompany all riders. Jet ski riders will be accompanied by a ‘shadow rider’ in designated areas of the lake. Volunteers are needed to help that day.
Details: Bass Lake Boat Rentals, (559) 642-3200.
Democratic Club meeting
The Oakhurst Democratic Club will meet at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Best Western Plus Yosemite.
Rebecca Martinez, Madera County Clerk-Recorder, and former President of the California Association of Clerks and Election officials, will speak on issues in the county.
All are invited regardless of party affiliation. The program begins at 9:30 a.m. with breakfast served an hour before.
Details: (559) 641-6617.
Oakhurst Library needs volunteers
The Oakhurst Branch Library is currently in need of volunteers to perform a variety of tasks, including shelving books and other library materials, and setting up for book sales and book mending.
Branch manager Dale Rushing will hold an orientation for new volunteers, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Sept. 26.
To sign up: Stop by the library or call (559) 683-4838.
Sally Moreno campaign event
Sally Moreno, a Fresno County deputy district attorney challenging David Linn for the seat of Madera County District Attorney, will hold an event at the Coarsegold Community Center from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27.
Moreno will meet and answer questions from the public. Refreshments will be provided.
Details: (559) 753-5236, Sally4da@gmail.com, www.facebook.com/Sally4DA/.
Sierra Art Trails
The Sierra Art Trails Preview Exhibit has been rescheduled for 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Gallery Row in Oakhurst. The exhibit will have an original piece from every participating artist on the trail. It was rescheduled due to the Railroad Fire and Mission Fire burning in the area.
The exhibit will be open to the public 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, but is closed on Tuesdays. Gallery Row is located at 40982 Highway 41.
An Open Studio Tour for the Sierra Art Trails will begin Sept. 29 and run until Oct. 1. The art trails catalog can also be ordered online.
Details: (559) 658-8844, www.sierraarttrails.org.
Spirit Night donations sought
Oakhurst Elementary Parent Teacher Club (PTC) is seeking sponsors to donate for a rock wall at Spirit Night, which will be held 5:30 - 8 p.m., Oct. 6, at the school. In recognition of any donation, the individual or business name will be displayed on the Sponsor Banner during the event.
Details: Kristy Kearney or Ashley Octavio, (559) 642-1580, or oesptc@basslakesd.org.
Farm and Ranch Tour
Raw Roots Farm and Butterfly Creek Winery are just two of the locations on this year’s 11th Annual Mariposa Farm and Ranch Tour, taking place 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sept. 30. Cattle roping will also be offered during the tour at the Harris Ranch Arena.
Tickets are $10 per person, or $25 per carload. Children under 12 are free when accompanying a paying adult. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Mariposa Chamber of Commerce, 5158 Highway 140, or at Casto Oaks Tasting Room, 5022 Highway 140 in historic downtown Mariposa (50% of gross ticket sales will be donated to victims of the Detwiler Fire).
Details: MariposaFarmsandRanches.com, Facebook page “Farms and Ranches of Mariposa County,” Kris Casto (209) 377-8203.
Plant sale Oct. 7
The Mariposa Master Gardeners will host its annual Fall Plant Sale 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Oct. 7, at the Fire House Garden (corner of Highway 49 and 3132) in Coulterville. Details: (209) 966-2417 or mgmariposa@ucdavis.edu.
The Master Gardeners will also host Michael S. Beaudoin of the Mariposa County Fire Safe Council giving a free presentation on what to do to make your home safe from fire and what actions to take, 1-3 p.m., Oct. 21 in Greeley Hill. Go to cemariposa.ucanr.edu to register.
Oakhurst Music Festival
Realty Concepts - Oakhurst will host an Oakhurst Music Festival, noon - 7 p.m., Sept. 23, at the Oakhurst Community Park. Jim Savarino (an Appalachian singer-songwriter), Cloudship (a two-man rock band), The Soul Galaxy and (a musical collective), and Saltwater (bluegrass to rockabilly) will perform.
Proceeds benefit Helping Hands Pregnancy & Parenting Center. Tickets $10, children 10 and under, free. Purchase tickets at Realty Concepts, Branches Books & Gifts, Wine Tales, and Oakhurst Feed & Pet Supply, or online at LiveMusicCity.com.
Parking lot sale
The Oakhurst Evangelical Free Church will hold a large parking lot sale, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sept. 23. All proceeds benefit the missions.
New voting equipment
A series of community workshops to allow the public to try out new voting equipment will be held, the first 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sept. 27. at the Oakhurst Community Center.
Earlier this year Madera County posted a request for proposals for a new voting system. After a thorough review, Dominion Voting Systems Inc. was selected as the preferred vendor. In order to give the public the opportunity to evaluate the proposed system, Dominion will provide test equipment for the public to examine at any time during the workshop, and will take 10-15 minutes to complete the voting process.
Details: Madera County Elections Division, (800) 435-0509.
Teen safe driving
Impact Teen Drivers and the California Highway Patrol will offer a parent/teen safe driving presentation on What do you consider Lethal?, 6-9 p.m., Oct. 5, at the CHP Office in Oakhurst.
The presentation not only provides tools every teen needs to become a safe driver, but includes strategies to keep your children safe on the roads, graduated drivers licensing (GDL) laws, and how you can help stop the number one killer of teens in America - reckless and distracted driving.
To reserve your seat: Officer Kaci Lutz, (559) 658-6611.
YHS fundraiser
A “Full House” fundraiser, to raise money for Yosemite High School’s youth football and cheer programs, will be held from 7 p.m. - midnight Sept. 29 inside the Oakhurst Community Center. Events will include dancing, games, pizza spinning show, prizes, pizza and tacos, and a no-host bar.
Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. A ticket provides access to the event, entertainment, a drink and dinner ticket, and $200 in gaming chips to take to the tables.
Details: Tricia Ruiz (559) 760-1632.
