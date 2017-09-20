‘Bonanza Night’ will benefit Chawanakee School District

The Chawanakee Educational Foundation will present Bonanza Night Sept. 23 at Bandit Town (55420 Road 226 in North Fork), to benefit the Chawanakee Unified School District’s schools and programs.
“Besides helping the students and teachers of the Chawanakee Unified School District have access to materials and programs that the district budget doesn’t allow, it’s a really fun way to spend an evening,” said Bonanza Night committee member and secretary of the foundation Linda Maddox. “Bandit Town is the perfect location, the food is great, and the games are a great way to kick up your heels. I also feel people need a little fun and frivolity in the aftermath of all big fires we’ve been dealing with lately.”
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner begins at 6, and games from 7-10, with prizes awarded immediately after. Those dressed in western attire will be entered in a free surprise raffle.
Dinner is being catered by Tim & Danielle Simms, and includes Barbacoa (a slow cooked South American roast), southwestern corn and roasted red peppers, cilantro lime rice, pinto beans, cabbage and jicama slaw, and drinks. North Fork Women’s Club desserts will be available for purchase.
Pre-sale single ticket prices through Sept. 19 are $35 for those 21 and older. After Sept. 19, $40 for those 21 and older. Reserve a table for eight for $250 through Sept. 19, and $300 after that date.
Tickets, available at Chawanakee school offices and the district office, include dinner, fun money, buy-in, prizes and no-host bar.
The Bonanza Night committee is asking Mountain Area businesses and individuals for help with donations of prizes (items, gift certificates, services), as well as $100 game table sponsors. All donations are tax deductible, and donations should be made to Chawanakee Educational Foundation.
About Chawanakee Educational Foundation
The foundation’s mission is to provide support for all schools in the Chawanakee Unified School District. In 2016, the foundation was able to fund several after-school programs and competitions (helped to fund North Fork and Spring Valley elementary schools Destination Imagination & Pentathlon competitions, purchased electronics Foss kits for SVS, and bought robotic components for Minarets High School’s electronics program.
The foundation has also provided entrance and registration fees for Chawanakee Academy Guitar & Harp Festivals, gave financial assistance to MHS to provide monthly Mustang Exemplar awards and purchased MHS art materials, assisted NFS in contracting Robin Flory for music and drama programs, awarded SVS an annual subscription to ‘Junior Scholastic’ magazine, awarded funding for pottery supplies to NFS Arts & Crafts After School Club.
Details: chawanakeefoundation.org, (559) 877-4458, cef.chawanakee@gmail.com.
