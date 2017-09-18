District Attorney requests further evidence in opposition to Waterman parole be sent as soon as possible

Madera County District Attorney David A. Linn announced on Sept. 5, that he had filed an opposition to the pending parole release of Alice Waterman from the Central California Women’s Facility.
In the opposition to Waterman’s release, D.A. Linn included all letters previously submitted to his office in opposition to the proposed parole of her husband (accomplice), Kenneth Alan Jackson. Jackson’s parole was successfully opposed and the Parole Board denied his release on Aug. 17.
The Waterman opposition included the legal arguments presented in the Jackson opposition, new arguments specifically pertaining to Waterman, and all letters previously submitted against Jackson’s release. On Sept. 5, Linn asked the public to provide any additional information or letters as to Waterman’s involvement by providing them to Madera District Attorney’s Victim Services Specialist, Taguhi Bableyan, no later than Sept. 11.
Linn is now requesting any additional letters opposing the release of Waterman to be submitted as soon as possible, in that no parole decision has yet been made.
Email letters to taguhi.bableyan@co.madera.ca.gov or call the Victim Services Specialist, (550) 675-7726.
Madera County DA office
