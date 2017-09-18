Stop the Medicare madness

Susan Hatch, a licensed, independent insurance agent who represents all Medicare Supplement plan types, said when people enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan, they relinquish all of their Original Medicare freedom of choice.
Hatch will discuss this and other issues relating to Medicare at a special workshop at the Oakhurst Branch Library from 10:30 to noon on Saturday, Sept. 30.
In “Good Agents Don’t Ignore Medicare Supplement Plans,” an article written by Hatch for the August issue of California Broker Magazine, she explained that “Original Medicare,” started in 1966, is the traditional program administered directly through the federal government.
“Your Original Medicare card is America’s health care promise that allows a person to go to any Medicare provider in the U.S. What insurance plan can give a person that much freedom,?” she wrote.
She contrasts that to Medicare Advantage Plans run and administered by the insurance industry that “completely replace and wipe out a person’s Original Medicare.” These plans were enacted by federal legislation in 2003.
At the seminar, Hatch will also address the new political climate in our country and its effect on Medicare as well as California Senate Bill 562 which could “take away” all Medicare, Medi-Cal, all ages of employer insurance and all retirement and past employer insurance plans for every California resident.
She also warns seniors that new Medicare cards being issued without social security numbers could invite scam artists and criminals to prey on them to get their social security numbers by pretending to be from Medicare.
“Susan knows what she is talking about when it comes to getting accurate information about Medicare and supplemental insurances for those over 65. She is your ‘go to’ person every time. I highly recommend using her services and attending her seminars,” said Jill McCarthy, a community outreach liaison for Hinds Hospice.
The free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library. It will be held in the Oakhurst Library’s Community Room at 49044 Civic Circle Dr., Oakhurst.
Details: (559) 683-4838 or oakhurst fobl.com.
Oakhurst Library
