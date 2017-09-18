Firefighting efforts in North Fork’s Mission Fire.
Firefighting efforts in North Fork’s Mission Fire. Steve Montalto Sierra Star File Photo
Firefighting efforts in North Fork’s Mission Fire. Steve Montalto Sierra Star File Photo

Local

Tax Relief for businesses impacted by fires

September 18, 2017 1:13 PM

The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) is offering tax relief to those impacted by central Sierra and Yosemite fires.

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. has issued an emergency proclamation for Madera and Mariposa counties due to the effects of the Railroad, Mission, and Peak fires. Business owners and other tax and fee payers affected by these fires may request extensions to file returns and relief from penalties and/or interest.

Tax and fee payers for the programs below can request relief from penalties and/or interest and ask for an extension of time to file their tax or fee returns either online or by calling CDTFA’s Customer Service Center toll-free at (800) 400-7115 (TTY: 711), 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. PST Monday through Friday.

Sales and Use Taxes

Oil Spill Response and Administration Fee

Lead-Acid Battery Fee

Lumber Products Assessment

Underground Storage Tank Maintenance Fee

Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Fee

Natural Gas Surcharge

Integrated Waste Management Fee

Energy Resources Surcharge

Occupational Lead Poisoning Prevention Fee

Emergency Telephone Users Surcharge

Covered Electronic Waste Recycling (eWaste) Fee

Cigarettes and Tobacco Products Taxes and Licensing

Marine Invasive Species Fee (Ballast Water Management Fee)

Water Rights Fee

California Tire Fee

Fuel Taxes (Diesel Fuel Tax, Interstate User Tax, Use Fuel Tax, Motor Vehicle Fuel Tax, Jet Fuel Tax)

Hazardous Substances Fees (Environmental Fee, Generator Fee, Disposal Fee, Facility Fee)

Mobile Telephony Surcharge

Timber Yield Tax

  Comments  

Videos

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together 1:39

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together
Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news 2:29

Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news
Massive air tanker drops retardant on Railroad Fire 0:49

Massive air tanker drops retardant on Railroad Fire

View More Video