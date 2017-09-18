Tax Relief for businesses impacted by fires

The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) is offering tax relief to those impacted by central Sierra and Yosemite fires.
Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. has issued an emergency proclamation for Madera and Mariposa counties due to the effects of the Railroad, Mission, and Peak fires. Business owners and other tax and fee payers affected by these fires may request extensions to file returns and relief from penalties and/or interest.
Tax and fee payers for the programs below can request relief from penalties and/or interest and ask for an extension of time to file their tax or fee returns either online or by calling CDTFA’s Customer Service Center toll-free at (800) 400-7115 (TTY: 711), 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. PST Monday through Friday.
Sales and Use Taxes
Oil Spill Response and Administration Fee
Lead-Acid Battery Fee
Lumber Products Assessment
Underground Storage Tank Maintenance Fee
Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Fee
Natural Gas Surcharge
Integrated Waste Management Fee
Energy Resources Surcharge
Occupational Lead Poisoning Prevention Fee
Emergency Telephone Users Surcharge
Covered Electronic Waste Recycling (eWaste) Fee
Cigarettes and Tobacco Products Taxes and Licensing
Marine Invasive Species Fee (Ballast Water Management Fee)
Water Rights Fee
California Tire Fee
Fuel Taxes (Diesel Fuel Tax, Interstate User Tax, Use Fuel Tax, Motor Vehicle Fuel Tax, Jet Fuel Tax)
Hazardous Substances Fees (Environmental Fee, Generator Fee, Disposal Fee, Facility Fee)
Mobile Telephony Surcharge
Timber Yield Tax
