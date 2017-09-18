Skip and Elaine Aleshire recently celebrated their golden wedding anniversary (50 years).
Aleshires celebrate 50 years

Despite the threat of evacuation due to the Railroad Fire. Oakhurst residents Skip and Elaine Aleshire recently celebrated their golden wedding anniversary (50 years).

Surrounded by more than 20 friends and family members, they dined at Ducey’s on The Lake. The couple met through Skip’s best friend, who turned out to be Elaine’s nephew, and were married Sept. 3, 1967, after Elaine graduated from Andrew Hill High School in San Jose.

They have a son and daughter, both Oakhurst residents, Ron Aleshire and Michele Shockley, and five grandchildren. Skip and Elaine retired to Oakhurst eight years ago to be near family and now live within walking distance of both their children.

Their secret to a long, happy marriage: they are best friends.

