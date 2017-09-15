Pizza Factory teams-up with No Kid Hungry

Nearly 70 restaurants in the Pizza Factory chain, including Oakhurst and North Fork, will participate in the No Kid Hungry program during the month of October.
“One in six kids in the United States struggle with hunger, meaning that instead of worrying about being a kid they are worried about their next meal,” said CEO/President Mary Jane Riva. “The good news - this problem has a solution. We can make No Kid Hungry a reality in the United States.”
Pizza Factory is partnering with No Kid Hungry, an organization that focuses on making sure children are able to eat healthy food through programs such as school breakfast and summer meals.
Every restaurant in the Pizza Factory chain is donating $1 of every XL special pizza sold in October to help the fight against child hunger.
The Pizza Factory corporate office, located in Oakhurst, will match the total raised from each participating Pizza Factory store at the end of October.
Details: www.nokidshungry.org/hangry, wwwpizzafactory.com.
Staff Report
