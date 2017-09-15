Pets prepare for Animal Faire fun

Tick tock. Time is running out. Can you sense the air charged with anticipation as pets preen and posture prettily, perfect precise tricks, and offer wet, sloppy kisses?
Pets are singularly focused, all in preparation for that one special outing - that one day when the animals take center stage and do their owners proud - the Annual Animal Faire, Sunday, Oct. 1 at the Oakhurst Community Park.
For a few hours, pets can wrap their furry coats in unexpected costumes, without fear of being teased or laughed at - okay, maybe there’s a snicker or two. Perhaps a banana split, skunk, or pumpkin best suits your dog’s fancy and body type. Remember, the total look is key to secure a winning spot in the Best Costume contest.
If “dressing up” doesn’t excite your pup, other “tongue-drooling” competitions are offered -Newspaper Fetch, Best Wag, Best Kiss, All-American Dog Show, Best Trick, and the Yolk’s on You.
Madera County District 5 Supervisor Tom Wheeler will again serve as Master of Ceremonies.
This EMCSPCA fundraiser, now in its 19th year, has proven to be a favorite year-after-year for those of the two-legged and four-legged varieties.
As always, the kick-off to the day is the Tails on the Trail One Mile Walk, this year led by mascot, Bronx. Sign-ups begin at 10:30 a.m., with the walk beginning at 11. Competitions begin at noon, and Father Gordon Kamai of Christ Church will put in an appearance at 1 p.m., to repeat the notable tradition of blessing the animals.
Other faire activities include games, microchipping, pet photos, and a raffle with scores of great items. Raffle winners will be announced at 3 p.m.
“Our event this year is our most exciting ever as we are able to announce that the construction of the EMCSPCA Animal Care and Adoption Center has begun,” EMCSPCA President Sharon Fitzgerald. “Grading is almost complete and permits for the building are in the hands of our contractor, Randy Papike of Oakhurst, who is ready to proceed.”
The proceeds from this fundraiser, just as with all the EMCSPCA events, will be pooled to meet the long-term goal of building and sustaining a Mountain Area no-kill shelter.
The EMCSPCA, a non-profit, 501 (C) (3) organization, receives no government funding, relying solely upon donations. The group has been working diligently for 25 years to realize the dream of an area shelter. To donate, see www.emcspca.org/donate.htm.
Details: (559) 642-6611.
