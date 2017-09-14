Donations accepted for Detwiler Fire victims at Yosemite High football game Friday

On the football field the rivalry between Yosemite High and Mariposa High matchup is one full of stories.
Beyond football, many in the Oakhurst community consider Mariposa a sister city. Citizens of Mariposa County suffered greatly from the devastation wrought by the Detwiler Fire, as it burned 81,826 acres and destroyed 63 homes, while damaging 13 more.
During the Yosemite versus Mariposa football game on Sept. 15, Badger fans will notice donation tables at the north and south entrances of Badger Stadium. The donation tables will be run by the Oakhurst Sierra Rotary Club with the help of the Yosemite High Interact Club. All donations will go to the Detwiler Relief Fund set up by Mariposa Rotary. Both the Oakhurst Sierra Rotary and Mariposa Rotary clubs ask to give what you can. Rotary assures that your contributions will go directly to fire victims with a thorough review process.
The Oakhurst Sierra Rotary Club plans another donation table during the Yosemite-Minarets game on Sept. 22 at Badger Stadium. The donations will be for victims of the Mission Fire in North Fork.
Staff report
