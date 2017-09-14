New voting system set for public demonstration Sept. 27

Madera County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters Rebecca Martinez has announced a series of community workshops that will allow the public to try out new voting equipment.
An Oakhurst workshop will be held 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sept. 27 at the Oakhurst Community Center.
“Our current primary voting system is nearly 30 years old,” Martinez said. “While the current system has served all of us very well, it has gone beyond its useful life and we are at a point where it must be replaced.”
Earlier this year Madera County posted a request for proposals for a new voting system. After a thorough review, Dominion Voting Systems Inc. was selected as the preferred vendor.
In order to give the public the opportunity to evaluate the proposed system, Martinez is requiring that Dominion provide test equipment for the public to examine.
“Prior to purchasing new equipment, I want voters to have the opportunity to take it for a test drive,” stated Martinez. “Elections belong to the people of our county and their input is pivotal to the process.”
The workshop will be structured so that the public can come and go at any time during the workshop. It is expected to take as little as 10 to 15 minutes to complete the voting process on the test machines and both Martinez and company officials will be on hand to answer questions.
In addition to the Oakhurst workshop, demonstration workshops will be held at the following locations:
Monday, Sept. 25: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Madera County Government Center, 200 East Fourth Street, Madera.
Tuesday, Sept. 26: 2 - 4 p.m. - Madera Ranchos Senior Center, 37330 Berkshire Drive.
Tuesday, Sept. 26: 9 - 11 a.m. - Chowchilla Civic Center (Council Chambers) - 130 South Second Street.
NOTE: For additional information please contact the Madera County Elections Division, (800) 435-0509.
