Work continues on Hillview Water Company improvements

Hillview Water Company is making progress on its new water treatment plants on Crane Valley Road (Road 426) that will remove uranium, arsenic, iron, and manganese for about about 3,300 customers in the Oakhurst/Sierra Lakes service area.
When completed the site will also hold two new storage tanks that will hold more than 600,000 gallons of water. The new tanks are being manufactured by Superior Tank Co. of Bakersfield.
The Sierra Lakes Water Treatment plant is part of some $16 million in improvement projects which also includes a new treatment plant for Forest Ridge (off Victorian Lane), and new wells, water line, and treatment plant in Raymond.
Like all foothill areas in the Sierra, Hillview and its customers have been dealing with uranium, arsenic, iron and manganese levels that have exceeded state and federal standards for years. These issues will be solved once the new treatment plants are complete.
Hillview already completed the installation of two new water storage tanks (200,000 gallons total) on the north-east corner of Crane Valley Road (426) and Courtney Lane to serve the Oakhurst/Sierra Lakes customers and also assist with fire flow needs.
The tanks, which hold 100,000 gallons of water each, were built by Superior Tank Company.
The cost of the tanks and installation was $250,000, and used a combination of Hillview and Proposition 84 funds. The tanks went on line in June and will especially help with meeting water demand during the construction of the treatment plant.
The plant on Road 426 is expected to be completed by March 2018.
