Dr. Schaffner moves to Adventist Health

After 21 years working with Community Medical Providers in Oakhurst, Dr. Daniel Schaffner will join Adventist Health. His current office will close Sept. 30, and reopen Oct. 1 with Schaffner as the medical director at Oakhurst Adventist Health.
“With the changes in the medical field, it became necessary to change my practice,” Schaffner, 60, said. “Each group is on its own and I have too many Medicare patients, which doesn’t pay the bills. I didn’t want to leave the Mountain Area to set up a practice elsewhere, so working under Adventist Health was my only real option, especially since I am dedicated to the Oakhurst residents.”
Letters notifying Schaffner’s patients were sent out by Community Medical Providers earlier in the month. Patients can make an appointment with Adventist Health to see Schaffner, and their medical records will be electronically transferred over once a release of record has been signed.
“I’ve been in the same building for 30 years, beginning in Urgent Care, so this is a positive step that will offer additional services,” Schaffner added. “We’ll be able to recruit more physicians and more nurse practitioners. This move is really more of the same. Same doctor, same building, so people shouldn’t be worried.”
Schaffner can be reached through Adventist Health at (559) 683-2711.
It was in June 2014 that Oakhurst Community Medical Center Urgent Care transitioned to Adventist Health. Since then, a podiatrist, OB/GYN, a licensed clinical social worker, a clinical psychologist, a board certified general surgeon, and family physicians have been added to the Oakhurst staff.
Adventist Health / Central Valley Network is part of Adventist Health, a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 75 communities in California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington.
