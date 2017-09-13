Community View - September 14 edition

Pastor Dennis McCourt with the Got Hope ministry led Sunday worship at Cal Fire’s incident command base set up at the Ahwahnee Hills Regional Park.
Brian Wilkinson
Sierra Star
Last Sunday, Mitchell Riegelhuth owner of G’ma & Pappa’s Biker Apparel in the Historic Coarsegold Village, presented YLP Fire Station 10 Captain Brian Donaghy with a check for $5,300 to benefit YLP 10 and North Fork fire stations. Here, from left, are Terri Hendricks, firefighter Steve Lewis, Riegelhuth, and Donaghy. The money was raised by the Coarsegold Chapter of the American Bikers Association during its second annual firefighter run fundraiser.
Dawn Ryan-Keller
Sierra Star
Get ready to experience a bad-to-the-bone icon at his very best at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino at 8 p.m. on Sept. 22. George Thorogood and The Destroyers, over the course of 16 studio albums, have amassed an unmatched catalog of hits that includes “Who Do You Love,” “I Drink Alone,” “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” “Move It On Over,” “Get A Haircut,” and the ultimate badass anthem, “Bad To The Bone.” Even as Thorogood prepares for the release of his first solo album, the current tour promises to rock the house. Reserved tickets $25/$35. Receive a $5 discount on tickets at the Chukchansi Gift Basket. Details: (559) 692-5200.
David Dobson
Once evacuation orders were lifted, 8-year-old Rosie was packed up and ready to head home Friday night, Sept. 8. She had been temporarily housed at the Oakhurst Community Center, along with Mike and Cheryl Marsh, who were ordered to evacuate their home in The Grove Sept. 3 due to the Railroad Fire. The appreciative couple expressed gratitude for the Central California Animal Disaster Team, who watched over Rosie, and the Red Cross, who made sure all evacuees were as comfortable as possible under the circumstances. While Rosie was a little frightened and unsure, she was happy to be near Cheryl and Mike, who raised her from a 5-week-old pup, as the three headed back home.
Cheryl Marsh.
Submitted Photo