A vegetation fire, named the Railroad Fire, which began at 1 p.m., Aug. 29, had grown to 300 acres just a couple hours later. It is burning in steep terrain with heavy fuel west of Highway 41 near Sugar Pine. The highway has been closed, and mandatory evacuation orders are in place for Sugar Pine, Sugar Pine Camp and Fish Camp. About 200 personnel were on scene, including 15 engines, four hand crews, three helicopters and 10 air tankers. Additional resources have been ordered.