News Briefs - September 12 edition

Intro to Zen
The Bodhi Oak Zen Center will offer a lecture and slide show “Introduction to Zen, 6-8 p.m., Sept. 13, at 40879 Highway 41, Sui9te 1-l, in Oakhurst. Learn the history of Zen Buddhism and the practice of meditation. Refreshments will be served.
Suggested donation $10.
Details: (559) 642-7470, bodhioakzen.org, facebook.org/bodhioakzen.
Meet ‘n Greet
Dr. Cecelia Greenberg, Superintendent for the Yosemite Unified School District will hold a Meet ‘n Greet event, 4-6 p.m., Sept. 14, in the YUSD Board Room (50200 Road 427 in Oakhurst).
Meet Greenberg, Executive Director of Special Projects Kevin Edwards, Special Ed Director and Student Services Marcia Miller, Coarsegold Elementary Principal Judy Horn, and YHS Principal Regina Carr.
Basic computer skills
The Oakhurst Branch Library will offer a free basic computer skills class, 9 - 10 a.m., weekly on Wednesdays Sept. 20 - Oct. 25.
Jill Flanagan will teach computer basics, including how to turn on a computer, set up an email account, create a password and user name, and searching the Internet.
Space is limited to six, so sign ups are required. The classes are sponsored by the Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library.
Details / to sign up: (559) 683-4838, or oakhurstfobl.com.
Bass Lake Home Tour rescheduled
Due to the fires and poor air quality, the Bass Lake Home Tour has been rescheduled to Oct 7. Presented by the Bass Lake Lions Club and Bass Lake Realty, all proceeds benefit those affected by the Detwiler Fire. Several families within the Bass Lake community have opened their homes for viewing from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Tickets $20 per person (adults only) in advance or $25 per person the date of the event. Price includes a lunch prepared and served by the Bass lake Lions Club from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., in the Pines Village.
The self-guided tour begins in the Pines Village outside the Bass Lake Realty office. Tickets are available at Bass Lake Realty, from Bass Lake Lions Club members, or by calling (559) 642-3600.
Details: www.BassLakeHomeTour.com.
College scholarships
A total of 31 students from Oakhurst Community College Center (OCCC) and Madera Community College Center (MCCC) and will receive a total of $24,850 in scholarships during the annual Scholarship and Awards Reception tonight, Sept. 14.
The event is being held at Madera Community College Center in AM-120, beginning at 6 p.m., with a scholarship donor and recipient social followed by the awarding ceremony.
This year’s recipients include graduates of Yosemite High School, Mariposa High School, School, and Chawanakee High School.
Tea Party meeting
The next Tea Party Action meeting, 6:30 p.m., Sept. 19, will feature two speakers. Sally Moreno, running for Madera County District Attorney in 2018, will tell why she’s running, what improvements need to be made, and efforts on stopping human trafficking in the county.
David Avila of Western Dairy Design and Associates, will speak on what land patents are, and how they have helped landowners claim their rightful inheritance.
The meeting will be held at the Best Western Yosemite Gateway Restaurant.
Details: matp@sti.net, or (559) 642-4921.
Democratic Club meeting
The Oakhurst Democratic Club will meet at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Best Western Plus Yosemite.
Rebecca Martinez, Madera County Clerk-Recorder, and former President of the California Association of Clerks and Election officials, will speak on issues in the county.
All are invited regardless of party affiliation. The program begins at 9:30 a.m. with breakfast served an hour before.
Details: (559) 641-6617.
Singing for Detwiler
Campers at the Mariposa County Arts Council’s Summer Art Camp Academy used their creative potential to give back to Detwiler Fire victims by offering their original song, “What’s Waiting for Me?” The children wrote their own lyrics, sang the song, and played hand-made recycled musical instruments from trash. All profits from the sale of “What’s Waiting For Me?” will be donated to the Mariposa Community Foundation for Detwiler Fire victims. The song can be listened to for free, or downloaded and purchased for $1 at thebeatharvest.com.
