Painting Chukchansi history in the Fresno Flats museum

Artist Shonna Alexander, a Chukchansi and Miwok, has been working on a Native American mural in Fresno Flats’ Nathan Sweet Museum. Here she focuses on a scene with Coyote, which is an important figure in Chukchansi heritage. The words above Shonna are Chukchansi for “Welcome to Oakhurst.” She first drew out the scenes, which she then projects on to the canvas as an outline for her painting. “We’ve been trying to get some Native American history for awhile, so this will be a wonderful addition to the museum,” said Fresno Flats caretaker Laura Huddleson. Morgan Voorhis Sierra Star