A photo of the Cedar Valley area during the Railroad Fire. Steve Montalto Special to Sierra Star

Investigation continues on cause of Railroad Fire, as PG&E releases statement

September 12, 2017 1:39 PM

Pacific Gas and Electric Company spokesman Denny Boyles confirmed Tuesday that a third party tree-trimming crew, working for PG&E, was “performing important safety work” near where the Railroad Fire started on Aug. 29.

He did not say, as widespread rumors in the Mountain Area have claimed, that the crew may have committed an accident of some kind that caused the inferno, at 12,407 acres and 80% contained Tuesday with an estimated cost of up to $2 million a day.

“The National Forest Service is conducting a full review of what happened that day,” Boyles wrote in a release. “We know that this process will take some time and we are supporting the National Forest Service efforts.”

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the company at 1-800-743-5000.

“We want to reassure all of our customers and their families that PG&E is unequivocally committed to their safety and well-being,” Boyles said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with no official statement from the forest service as of Tuesday on an official reason behind the blaze.

Staff report

