A shot of firefighting crews staging along Highway 41 in the Cedar Valley area to tackle the Railroad Fire overnight. Steve Montalto Sierra Star File Photo

Railroad Fire grows slightly, Hwy 41 to reopen today, with some evacuations lifted

September 09, 2017 11:53 AM

Thanks to cooler temperatures combined with higher humidity, the Railroad Fire grew slightly overnight to 12,353 acres, at 64% containment. As of today, Sept. 9, 17 structures had been destroyed, with 500 threatened.

Today’s forecast is calling for slightly higher temperatures and a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Fire crews will continue to extinguish hot spots along the perimeter of the fire, which still remains active on the east side. Burning operations intended to improve the defense of the community of Cedar Valley continued successfully. Travelers along Highway 41, can expect to see smoke within the fire area as heavy downed materials smolder.

Highway 41 heading into Yosemite National Park is expected to open today at 5 p.m., and the tentative time for repopulation is:

* Sugar Pine: residents only, beginning at noon today

* Cedar Valley: residents only, unknown as to time or day

Law enforcement is expected to maintain a presence in the area.

The Railroad Fire began Aug. 29 between the communities of Sugar Pine and Fish Camp. The cause remains under investigation.

Residents returning following evacuation lifts can dump spoiled food in the dumpster located in front of the Sheriff’s substation off Highway 49 in Oakhurst.

Staff Report

