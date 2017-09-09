Food and hungry law enforcement, ‘it all came together’

The tantalizing smells just inside St. Raphael’s Episcopal Church were both enticing and inviting, as Madera County Sheriff’s deputy Jose Villafan, stationed in Madera, walked outside, carrying stacked to-go boxes to his vehicle.
“I’m just so grateful to have a good warm meal,” Villafan said. “I had two sandwiches in my cooler, but this is so much better.” Friday’s lunch consisted of pulled pork sliders, cheesy potatoes, jicama salad, cut-up melons and ginger cookies.
For the past few days, law enforcement officers manning closed roadways along Highway 41 due to Railroad Fire evacuations have been treated to lunch and dinner at St. Raphael’s. The meals are courtesy of the Evergreen Conference Center in Oakhurst, which typically serves 50-100 guests daily. With three groups expected earlier in the week, refrigerators and freezers were full. However, plans quickly changed with mandatory evacuation orders and power outages.
“We lost power, and were not able to accommodate the groups planning on staying there,” ECCO Director Steve Ramage said. “We didn’t want the food to go to waste, and since the power was on at St. Raphael’s down the road, we decided to make the best of it, and have been offering meals to 20-40 deputies daily since Tuesday (Sept. 5).”
ECCO’s Executive Chef Jay Gillett has used the church’s kitchen to prepare the meals (lunches and dinners), and church members / helpers, Caroline Enlow and Susan Clark teased they didn’t want him to leave.
“When this church sees a need, we take care of it, that’s just the way we are,” Enlow said. “This was something we would have done anyway, but when ECCO brought the food down here because their power was out, it all came together.”
“It was like a miracle,” Clark added.
The two have been helping serve the officers, and also pack quick to-go cartons for those on the go.
“Some can’t get out of the Oakhurst substation, or have to sit in their parked cars all day so we deliver meals to them,” Enlow continued. “There are others who come here for a quiet moment to relax, a place to come sit and enjoy a good meal. These officers are so grateful. They keep telling us that they can’t thank us enough.”
“The officers have really appreciated the change from cold sandwiches, which would have been their normal fare,” added Ramage.
St. Raphael’s is one of the area churches that prepares the community meal served at the New United Methodist Church. Along with the meal they prepare and drop off the second Wednesday of the month, church members also set up a table covered with hygienic items, sleeping bags, coats, clothing and food that doesn’t require refrigeration.
