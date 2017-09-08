The burned ruins of a hilltop home, a casualty of the Mission Fire, is seen Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6, 2017, east of North Fork.
The burned ruins of a hilltop home, a casualty of the Mission Fire, is seen Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6, 2017, east of North Fork. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com
The burned ruins of a hilltop home, a casualty of the Mission Fire, is seen Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6, 2017, east of North Fork. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

Local

No growth, 60 percent containment for Mission Fire in Madera County

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

September 08, 2017 9:02 PM

Firefighters made progress on the Mission Fire on Friday, preventing any growth and increasing containment up to 60 percent, according to Cal Fire.

The fire burned 1,063 acres in the North Fork area, destroying three structures and damaging four since it began Sunday afternoon. More than 230 homes have been under mandatory evacuation. Cascadel Woods residents were allowed to return to their homes Friday after mandatory evacuation orders were lifted. Resident screening locations have been established, and entry by nonresidents will be restricted.

Benedict Meadow is on an advised evacuation as of Friday, Cal Fire said.

The Oakhurst Community Center is still open to displaced residents and small animals, and large animals are being house at the Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds, said Cal Fire.

Douglas Ranger Station Road at Road 225 remains closed, along with Rainbow and Cascadel drives where they meet at Road 225.

Over 1,500 personnel are assisting. Nine bulldozers, nine helicopters, 112 engines, 15 water tenders are also being used. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

  Comments  

Videos

Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news

Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news 2:29

Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news
Massive air tanker drops retardant on Railroad Fire 0:49

Massive air tanker drops retardant on Railroad Fire

Tenaya Lodge employees take on fire suppression duties while smoke billows nearby 1:01

Tenaya Lodge employees take on fire suppression duties while smoke billows nearby

View More Video