No growth, 60 percent containment for Mission Fire in Madera County

Firefighters made progress on the Mission Fire on Friday, preventing any growth and increasing containment up to 60 percent, according to Cal Fire.
The fire burned 1,063 acres in the North Fork area, destroying three structures and damaging four since it began Sunday afternoon. More than 230 homes have been under mandatory evacuation. Cascadel Woods residents were allowed to return to their homes Friday after mandatory evacuation orders were lifted. Resident screening locations have been established, and entry by nonresidents will be restricted.
Benedict Meadow is on an advised evacuation as of Friday, Cal Fire said.
The Oakhurst Community Center is still open to displaced residents and small animals, and large animals are being house at the Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds, said Cal Fire.
Douglas Ranger Station Road at Road 225 remains closed, along with Rainbow and Cascadel drives where they meet at Road 225.
Over 1,500 personnel are assisting. Nine bulldozers, nine helicopters, 112 engines, 15 water tenders are also being used. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments