Highway 120 closure lifted in Yosemite National Park folllowing RV fire

A closure of Highway 120 (Big Oak Flat Road) inside Yosemite National Park was lifted around 11 a.m. Friday after an RV burst into flame the previous afternoon.
The highway was closed from Crane Flat to Highway 140 (El Portal Road) around 3:30 p.m. Thursday when the RV, with no one inside, caught fire near the junction with Foresta and spread into surrounding vegetation.
Yosemite spokeswoman Jamie Richards said Thursday evening that firefighters had made good progress.
Those driving along Highway 120 are asked to use caution and remain vigilant, as firefighters are still working on the blaze.
Highway 41 remains closed from Cedar Valley north of Oakhurst to the line between Madera and Mariposa counties due to the Railroad Fire. Officials said they plan on reopening the highway at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Road conditions in Yosemite National Park are continuously updated and available by dialing (209) 372-0200, then pressing 1, and 1 again.
Three other fires also continue to burn inside the park, forcing smoky skies, though reports indicate they are largely under control.
