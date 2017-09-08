Mission Fire evacuations to be lifted at 10 a.m. today

Mandatory evacuation orders for the community of Cascadel Woods and surrounding areas caused by the Mission Fire will be lifted at 10 a.m. today (Sept. 8), the Madera County Sheriff’s Office announced.
The Mission Fire started Sunday east of North Fork, in the Cascadel Heights community. At least seven buildings were destroyed or damaged.
Resident screening locations have been established, sheriff’s officials said in a release, and non-residents will not be allowed in.
For additional information, call 1-844-668-3473.
Residents are asked to remain vigilant in the area, and drive carefully as responders and the California National Guard respond to the area.
Also, if electrical wires are seen on the ground, the public is asked to stay clear and contact Pacific Gas and Electric Company at 1-800-743-5000.
Staff report
