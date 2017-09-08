Highway 41 reopens tomorrow as firefighters gain upper hand on Railroad, Mission fires

More Videos 2:29 Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news Pause 1:22 Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 1:03 Pacific Southwest Building's general manager talks about the opening of Fulton Street 1:31 Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair 0:54 8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico 0:55 Alabama's Nick Saban on Fresno State: 'This is a much, much improved team' 1:43 Sanger crushes Clovis East 34-7 0:46 Take a drive through the La Tuna fire burning in LA 2:47 Taking downtown Fresno revitalization to new heights 3:27 Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news Railroad Fire Incident Commander Deron Mills provides an update on efforts to contain the wildfire north of Oakhurst as of Thursday night, Sept. 7, 2017. Railroad Fire Incident Commander Deron Mills provides an update on efforts to contain the wildfire north of Oakhurst as of Thursday night, Sept. 7, 2017. Mark Evan Smith The Sierra Star

Railroad Fire Incident Commander Deron Mills provides an update on efforts to contain the wildfire north of Oakhurst as of Thursday night, Sept. 7, 2017. Mark Evan Smith The Sierra Star