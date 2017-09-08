Highway 41 reopens tomorrow as firefighters gain upper hand on Railroad, Mission fires

Firefighters say they’ve turned the corner on the Railroad Fire and plan to reopen Highway 41 Saturday, while the Mission Fire, near North Fork, remained within its containment lines overnight.
The Railroad Fire was reported Friday morning at 12,141 acres - minor growth from 12,099 the night before - and 50% contained, with 1,045 personnel on assignment.
Today (Sept. 8), firefighters said they plan to lift the mandatory evacuation order for Fish Camp and Tenaya Lodge at noon, followed by the reopening of Sky Ranch, including the Evergreen Conference Center of Oakhurst, at 5 p.m. to residents only.
Tomorrow (Sept. 9), the residents of Sugar Pine will be allowed to return home at 3 p.m., followed by the full reopening of Highway 41 at 5 p.m. through to Yosemite National Park.
Officials hope to reopen Cedar Valley, where burning operations were underway Thursday, by the end of the weekend.
Seventeen structures have been lost to the blaze, five of them homes, five as historic structures, and seven outbuildings, officials said.
To help expedite the process before returning home, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office will have forms ready for residents to fill out at the Oakhurst substation. Residents will need to provide documentation they live in the evacuated home.
All can be assured that when they return home over the next few days, their homes and communities will already be “re-energized” with power restored, Pacific Gas and Electric Company spokesman Denny Boyles said.
Six injuries have been reportedly suffered by firefighters fighting the blaze, as well as the tragic death of Gary Helming, a battalion chief from Santa Lucia who was killed in a car crash on the way home. His funeral services were held Wednesday.
Residents can call (559) 373-0040 for more information on the Railroad Fire.
Mission Fire stays at 1,035 acres
Firefighters made significant progress overnight to construct control lines into Friday morning on the Mission Fire east of North Fork, officials said, as it remained at 1,035 acres and was now 50% contained.
Approximately 237 homes remain under evacuation orders in the Cascadel area. Pacific Gas and Electric Company has re-energized - or restored power - to the community, and the evacuation advisory south of Road 225 was lifted Thursday afternoon.
For more information on the Mission Fire, including a list of evacuation orders and warnings, visit http://www.fire.ca.gov/current_incidents/incidentdetails/Index/1809.
Peak Fire update
Thursday evening, the Peak Fire in Mariposa, which started near Usona Road and Indian Peak on Sunday, was reported as 95% contained at 680 acres. Three homes, three outbuildings, and two RVs were destroyed, with no injuries.
The cause of all three fires is under investigation.
