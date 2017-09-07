Brian Wilkinson Sierra Star
Smoky skies again force some Mountain Area school closures for Friday

By Mark Evan Smith

msmith@sierrastar.com

September 07, 2017 6:52 PM

As several wildfires continue to burn in the Mountain Area, at least one school district in Eastern Madera County chose to keep its sites closed for another day.

Randy Seals, Superintendent of Bass Lake Joint Union Elementary School District, confirmed all sites would be closed on Friday, as they were in previous days.

“This will give us through the weekend for the air quality to improve as they continue to gain more control over the local fires,” the district sent out through a message to area parents.

That meant Oakhurst Elementary School, Oak Creek Intermediate School, Wasuma Elementary School, and Fresno Flats Day School would again be closed.

The district’s schools briefly reopened on a two-hour delay Wednesday, but students were quickly sent home as the smoke created extremely hazardous conditions outdoors. They remained home Thursday as classes were canceled.

Michelle Townsend, Superintendent of Raymond-Knowles Union Elementary School District, confirmed that the district’s elementary school would be in session Friday.

Darin Soukup, director of Oakhurst Community College Center, also said classes would continue as normal.

This story will be updated once officials from Yosemite Unified School District, and Chawanakee Unified School District, provide their respective decisions about classes on Friday.

