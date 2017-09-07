RV fire forces closure on Highway 120 in Yosemite National Park

An RV burst into flame along Highway 120 (Big Oak Flat Road) near the Foresta junction inside Yosemite National Park Thursday afternoon. That forced the emergency closure of the highway from Crane Flat to Highway 140 (El Portal Road).
Jamie Richards, spokeswoman for the park, said no one was inside the vehicle uphill of the entrance to Foresta, off of Highway 120, when it suddenly caught flame, and erupted into surrounding wildlife around 3:30 p.m.
She said there was no estimate Thursday evening on how large the fire had spread, or on when the road closure could be lifted.
Richards said the RV sustained significant damage, and fire crews from the National Park Service and United States Forest Service were teamed up to tackle the blaze.
There is no access to Yosemite Valley via Highway 120 due to the road closure, Richards said. Visitors planning to enter or exit the park from Yosemite Valley will need to use Highway 140 (El Portal Road), she said.
Highway 41 also remains closed from Cedar Valley north of Oakhurst to the line between Madera and Mariposa counties, as crews continue to take on the Railroad Fire, which started near Fish Camp Aug. 29.
Around 4:35 p.m., additional crews were being called in to respond from Mariposa.
Three fires also continue to burn inside the park, forcing smoky skies, though reports indicate those blazes are largely under control.
Road conditions in the park are continuously updupdated and available by dialing (209) 372-0200, then pressing 1, and 1 again.
Comments