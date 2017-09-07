By 1 p.m. today (Sept. 7), close to 100 people that were required to evacuate their homes due to the Railroad and Mission fires, had visited the Madera County Sheriff’s Office Substation in Oakhurst to receive a pass for when they can return home. Additional passes will be processed tonight from 6 - 9 p.m. at the Railroad Fire meeting at Mountain Christian Center. The meeting is at 7 p.m..
By 1 p.m. today (Sept. 7), close to 100 people that were required to evacuate their homes due to the Railroad and Mission fires, had visited the Madera County Sheriff’s Office Substation in Oakhurst to receive a pass for when they can return home. Additional passes will be processed tonight from 6 - 9 p.m. at the Railroad Fire meeting at Mountain Christian Center. The meeting is at 7 p.m.. Brian Wilkinson Sierra Star
By 1 p.m. today (Sept. 7), close to 100 people that were required to evacuate their homes due to the Railroad and Mission fires, had visited the Madera County Sheriff’s Office Substation in Oakhurst to receive a pass for when they can return home. Additional passes will be processed tonight from 6 - 9 p.m. at the Railroad Fire meeting at Mountain Christian Center. The meeting is at 7 p.m.. Brian Wilkinson Sierra Star

Local

Railroad, Mission Fire evacuees need proof of residence verification before returning home

September 07, 2017 10:55 AM

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office would like to expedite the process for residents to gain access to their residences when the danger from the Railroad Fire and Mission Fire has passed, and evacuees are allowed to return home.

In an effort to make this process as easy as possible, residents can come to the Oakhurst substation to present documentation (drivers license, vehicle registration, utility bill) as proof they live in the evacuated area. The sheriff’s office will then provide residents with a pass for entry.

This will not only expedite access when repopulation occurs, but will assist with the flow of in/out traffic during the first 24 hours of re-population.

The hours of the Oakhurst Substation, located at 48267 Liberty Drive, are:

Up to 1 p.m., Sept. 7; and at the Railroad Fire Community Meeting from 6-9 p.m., tonight at the Mountain Christian Center (the meeting with fire officials takes place at 7 p.m.)

9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sept. 8

9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sept. 9

Follow @MaderaSheriff on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for latest updates. To sign up for the Madera County Emergency Notification System, visit MCAlert.org.

Madera County Sheriff’s Office

  Comments  

Videos

Massive air tanker drops retardant on Railroad Fire

Massive air tanker drops retardant on Railroad Fire 0:49

Massive air tanker drops retardant on Railroad Fire

Tenaya Lodge employees take on fire suppression duties while smoke billows nearby 1:01

Tenaya Lodge employees take on fire suppression duties while smoke billows nearby
Tenaya Lodge evacuees return temporarily to collect belongings, medications 0:48

Tenaya Lodge evacuees return temporarily to collect belongings, medications

View More Video