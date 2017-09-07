Railroad, Mission Fire evacuees need proof of residence verification before returning home

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office would like to expedite the process for residents to gain access to their residences when the danger from the Railroad Fire and Mission Fire has passed, and evacuees are allowed to return home.
In an effort to make this process as easy as possible, residents can come to the Oakhurst substation to present documentation (drivers license, vehicle registration, utility bill) as proof they live in the evacuated area. The sheriff’s office will then provide residents with a pass for entry.
This will not only expedite access when repopulation occurs, but will assist with the flow of in/out traffic during the first 24 hours of re-population.
The hours of the Oakhurst Substation, located at 48267 Liberty Drive, are:
☆ Up to 1 p.m., Sept. 7; and at the Railroad Fire Community Meeting from 6-9 p.m., tonight at the Mountain Christian Center (the meeting with fire officials takes place at 7 p.m.)
☆ 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sept. 8
☆ 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Sept. 9
Follow @MaderaSheriff on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for latest updates. To sign up for the Madera County Emergency Notification System, visit MCAlert.org.
