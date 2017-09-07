Railroad, Mission Fire evacuees need proof of residence verification before returning home

By 1 p.m. today (Sept. 7), close to 100 people that were required to evacuate their homes due to the Railroad and Mission fires, had visited the Madera County Sheriff’s Office Substation in Oakhurst to receive a pass for when they can return home. Additional passes will be processed tonight from 6 - 9 p.m. at the Railroad Fire meeting at Mountain Christian Center. The meeting is at 7 p.m.. Brian Wilkinson Sierra Star