Saturday’s Bass Lake Home Tour postponed, new date set in early October

Due to the fires and poor air quality, the Bass Lake Home Tour has been postponed. Originally set for Sept. 9, the date has been changed to Oct 7.
Presented by the Bass Lake Lions Club and Bass Lake Realty, all proceeds benefit those affected by the Detwiler Fire.
Several families within the Bass Lake community have opened their homes for viewing from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Tickets $20 per person (adults only) in advance or $25 per person the date of the event. Price includes a lunch prepared and served by the Bass lake Lions Club from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., in the Pines Village.
Tickets are available at Bass Lake Realty, from Bass Lake Lions Club members, or by calling (559) 642-3600.
The self-guided tour begins in the Pines Village outside the Bass Lake Realty office.
Details: www.BassLakeHomeTour.com.
Comments