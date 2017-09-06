Fire crews make progress on Railroad and Mission fires, aided by humidity, cooler air

More Videos 0:15 Madera police arrest suspected rock-throwing vandal Pause 1:22 Firefighters tackle 1000-acre Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 0:49 Massive air tanker drops retardant on Railroad Fire 5:46 Watch Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian's statement on LGBT controversy 1:03 Pacific Southwest Building's general manager talks about the opening of Fulton Street 1:31 Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair 1:53 Cliff divers take the plunge from 88 feet up 2:03 Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 0:40 Fresno groups denounce Trump’s end of DACA program Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Firefighters tackle 1000-acre Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air Cooler temperatures, higher humidity give firefighters a slight edge at Mission Fire Wednesday. CalFire public information officer Captain Dan Olson gives an update on evacuations and containment as the fire continues to burn near North Fork. Cooler temperatures, higher humidity give firefighters a slight edge at Mission Fire Wednesday. CalFire public information officer Captain Dan Olson gives an update on evacuations and containment as the fire continues to burn near North Fork. John Walker The Fresno bee

Cooler temperatures, higher humidity give firefighters a slight edge at Mission Fire Wednesday. CalFire public information officer Captain Dan Olson gives an update on evacuations and containment as the fire continues to burn near North Fork. John Walker The Fresno bee