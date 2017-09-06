Location for new Oakhurst Community College subject of Sept. 21 public meeting

The decision on the location of where the new Oakhurst Community College Center will be built is getting close, and the public is being invited to a meeting scheduled for 6 p.m., Sept. 21 at the Oakhurst Community Center to hear details of four locations being considered.
On Oct. 3, the State Center Community College District Board of Trustees will consider the site recommendation made by Scott O’Dell of Odell Planning and Research of Oakhurst. The district is paying the company $24,500 to help analyze all factors relating to the future campus.
After asking the public to submit potential properties for the site of the new Oakhurst Community College last year, 11 sites in the Mountain Area were evaluated by district officials with four of the sites being identified for additional study.
O’Dell is evaluating the sites based on site selection criteria that was provided by input from student and community surveys as well as community workshop feedback.
O’Dell will provide a final report to the District on Sept. 8. Prior to the public meeting, the report will be placed on the Measure C website on Sept. 13. At that time, the community may provide feedback electronically.
The administration is expected to make a site location recommendation at the Oct. 3, Board of Trustees meeting, which will be held at the Madera Community College Center at 4:30 p.m.
All the sites in and around Oakhurst were evaluated based on input from student and community surveys and community workshop feedback. The input received was the basis for the site selection criteria, which resulted in an emphasis placed on access by both private and public transportation, food services, and emergency services.
The initial evaluations also included the existing terrain, slope changes, trees, and the ease, or difficulties, of grading the site to meet ADA standards. Another phase of the process provided additional information about the four properties that included cost and the review of property studies, including environmental, biological, archeological, and drainage.
The new campus will replace the temporary classrooms and offices on 2.7 acres at the corner of Crane Valley Road (426) and Civic Circle Loop behind Rite Aid.
The specific locations or the owners of the four sites being considered for the college are not currently being released by SCCCD.
The funds for the new campus are coming from Measure C, the $485 million bond that nearly 65% of voters approved in June, 2016, to improve facilities in the district, including $25 million for construction of a permanent Oakhurst campus on a minimum of 15 acres.
Besides the permanent Oakhurst center, the measure also includes several other expansions to its other campuses, such as a new campus in southeast Fresno and a 120-acre Clovis location. Of the $485 million, $170 million is set aside for Fresno City College - mostly for a parking garage and new buildings for science and math - $60 million for the Clovis campus, and other amounts to expand Madera Community College into a fully accredited college.
The district, which serves more than 45,000 students across the Central Valley, is the largest higher education institution in the region, with a geographic reach spanning four counties and 5,743 square miles. SCCCD’s campuses include Fresno City College, Reedley College, Clovis Community College, and Oakhurst and Madera Centers.
