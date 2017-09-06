This 1969 Chevy Chevelle, was purchased in 2015 and restored over the past two years by Ed and Carol George of Coarsegold. Ed is a member of the Sierra Oakhurst Kiwanis Club that sponsors the 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Run for the Gold Car Show this Saturday at the Oakhurst Community Park. The public is invited to a pre-show tri-tip barbecue dinner that will be served at 5:30 p.m. Friday night at the Oakhurst Community Center. Brian Wilkinson Sierra Star