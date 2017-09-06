Run for the Gold Car Show this Saturday

Close to 150 custom and classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles in 20 categories will be proudly displayed 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sept. 9, at Oakhurst Community Park during the Sierra Oakhurst Kiwanis Club’s 15th Annual Run for the Gold Classic Car Show.
Some of the cars will be on display at the 5:30 p.m., Sept. 8 kickoff dinner at the Oakhurst Community Center.
All proceeds from the event go to Mountain Area elementary schools in the form of mini-grants applied for by teachers. Over the past 14 years, the event has provided more than $100,000 to area schools.
Vehicle categories include stock and modified cars and trucks, muscle cars, street rods, imports, Model Ts, Corvettes, Chevelles, Mustangs, Camaros, and Firebirds, Chevys, 1950’s and 1960’s cars, as well as classes for special interest and modified cars (all years).
In addition to Mountain Area entries, car enthusiasts from San Jose, Brentwood, Sacramento, Hanford, and Fresno are bringing their custom and restored cars to the show. Early registration will be held 2 - 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8, at the community center.
Rock Therapy will perform music from the 50s and 60s during the show.
Car show participants, and anyone else in the community are invited to participate in a self-guided Poker Run on Friday, 3:30 - 5 p.m., which includes stops at area businesses.
The public is also invited to the Sept. 8 kickoff tritip barbecue dinner at the community center at 5:30 p.m., served with rice pilaf, green beans, tossed green salad, and ice cream for dessert, while ‘oldies’ music plays in the background.
“We encourage members of the community to attend the Friday barbecue to support Kiwanis and area schools,” said Event Chairman Bob Spinelli. “We will also have dinners to go.”
Dinner tickets cost $15, and can be purchased in advance at www.oakhurstkiwanis.org or at the door the night of the dinner. Pancakes and breakfast burritos will be available in the park, 7 - 10 a.m. the day of the show.
The car show will conclude with an awards presentation at 2 p.m, including the best vehicles in each category, and special awards including best of show, best club participation, best engine, and the coveted ‘people’s choice’ award.
Entry fee to have a vehicle in the show is $35 which includes a ‘dash’ plaque, and goodie bag. There is no admission fee for the car show.
Sponsors of the event are Sierra Tel, Fresno Lexus, Firestone Walker Brewing, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, Redman’s Machine Shop, Yosemite Bank, M&M Screen Printing, Coarsegold Car Care, and the Sierra Star.
Details: Bob Spinelli, (559) 683-4452, (559) 760-4936, www.oakhurstkiwanis.org.
Staff Report
