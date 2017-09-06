Yosemite running back Austen Burgeno breaks a tackle in the Badger’s 25-0 season opening win against Le Grand on Aug. 25. This Friday’s home game has been canceled due unhealthy air conditions. Mariposa is scheduled to visit Yosemite on Friday, Sept 15.
Yosemite football game and MyTri Triathlon canceled due to unhealthy air quality

September 06, 2017 12:18 PM

Yosemite High School’s Friday night home football game with Caruthers and Saturday’s My-Tri Triathlon at Bass Lake have been canceled due to poor air quality caused by the Railroad and Mission fires..

This is the second straight week the Badgers have been unable to play a game due to the unhealthy smokey conditions. Due to the bad air quality the team has not practiced since last Wednesday

According to Coach JD Burnett, a decision on the next scheduled home game against Mariposa on Friday, Sept. 15, will be made next week depending on the air quality.

A decision to reschedule or not reschedule the My-Tri Triathlon has not been made at this time.

The foothill and mountain communities of Madera County are experiencing unusually severe smoke impacts according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

According to Ash particles are much larger in size and will not be detected by our monitors. Therefore an area may be experiencing ash impacts from these wildfires while the PM monitor reflects a moderate reading. If you can see or smell smoke or ash it is an indication that you should be treating air quality conditions as “unhealthy” and remain indoors.

Smoke from fires can cause serious health problems including lung disease, asthma attacks and increased risk of heart attacks and stroke.

Staff Report

