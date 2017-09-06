News Briefs - September 7 edition

Art exhibit postponed
The Sierra Art Trails Preview Exhibit reception, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, has been postponed due to the wildfires. However, the exhibit is open to the public 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., closed on Tuesday.
Great Sierra River Cleanup
Join other volunteers to help cleanup the Oakhurst River Parkway during for this years Great Sierra River Cleanup this Saturday. This is an annual event to help keep rivers and waterways clean.
The meeting place has changed to the Sierra Star parking lot at 8 a.m. Bags, water, snacks, gloves, and tools will be available. Prizes will be given for the most unusual item found in the river also a raffle ticket will be given to each participant.
Details: Sandy Brinley, (559) 683-7027.
Book sale
The Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library will hold a book sale 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sept. 9. All proceeds benefit the Oakhurst Library.
Details: (559) 683-4838.
Library needs volunteers
The Oakhurst Branch Library is currently in need of volunteers to perform a variety of tasks including shelving books and other library materials, setting up for book sales and book mending.
Library manager Dale Rushing will hold an orientation 9 - 10:30 a.m., Sept. 13, at the library to meet with those interested in helping out.
Sign up in advance by calling the library at (559) 683-4838, or by dropping by the library.
Elks dinner
Every Friday night, the Oakhurst Lodge serves home-cooked cuisine at a low cost. Chicken fried steak on Sept. 8, $14 with reservation before that date; stuffed chicken breast on Sept. 15, $14 with reservation before that date; tri-tip on Sept. 23, $14 with reservation before that date; and steaks cooked to order on Sept. 29, $17 with reservations before that date.
Details / Reservations: (559) 683-2717.
Annual yard sale
The Mountain Lady Elks will hold their annual Trash to Treasures yard sale 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sept. 9. Donations of salable items, which can be dropped off at the lodge, are appreciated.
Details: (559) 683-2717.
Dinner & dance
With the Elks annual membership drive throughout the month of September, the lodge will hold a Country Western Dinner & Dance to celebrate new members on Sept. 23. Invite family members, friends, coworkers or anyone you can think of to join the lodge. For this membership drive, the application fee will be waived, and if you sponsor a prospective member, you will receive a free regular Friday night dinner.
The dinner served will be tri-tip, and music will be provided by Henry Espino. Be sure to wear your western gear.
No host cocktails at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6. Cost of $16 per person or $14 with reservations. Make reservations by Sept. 20.
Details / Reservations: (559) 683-2717.
Wine Month
The Madera Vintners Association will celebration Wine Month 6-9 p.m., Sept. 15, at Birdstone Winery (9400 Road 36, Madera). Along with wine tasting from area vintners, there will be appetizers and live music by Jazz Xperiment, and award announcements in both the wine industry and for Fresno State Student Grants.
Tickets $35 each, available at www.MaderaWineTrail.com.
Details: (800) 613-0709.
FBI for juniors
Do you know a high school junior who is curious about the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and what it investigates? The FBI Sacramento field office offers high school juniors who attend school within Madera and Mariposa counties to gain insight into the 109-year-old law enforcement agency at its FBI Teen Academy on Nov. 17, at the FBI field office headquarters in Roseville.
Neither a minimum GPA nor a particular academic path is required. Applying to and attending the FBI Teen Academy class is free, however, families may need to plan for travel expenses.
A completed package, including an application, forms with original signatures from educators and parents, and a supporting essay must be submitted and received by Oct. 12 by mail.
Applications: www.fbi.gov/file-repository/sacramento-teen-academyapplication-2017.pdf/view.
Healing through foods
Meatless Mondays and Beyond will hold a vegan potluck followed by a presentation on what healing is, levels of healing and why foods encourage healing from 5:45 - 8 p.m., Sept. 18, at the Oakhurst Library. Resources will be available to assist in your food therapy journey.
Details: Jamie, (559) 683-4001.
