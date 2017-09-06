California fire summary reports 7,500 firefighters battling wildfires

According to Cal Fire, as of Sept. 6, more than 7,500 firefighters continue to battle 20 large wildfires in California.
Fires of Interest:
**CAL FIRE Incidents**
Margarita Fire, San Luis Obispo County
Santa Margarita Lake Rd. & W. Pozo Rd., 7 miles SE of Santa Margarita
· 120 acres, 100% contained
· Structures threatened
Peak Fire, Mariposa County
Indian Peak Rd & Usona Rd, 9 miles southeast of Mariposa
· 680 acres, 75% contained
· Ground resources continue to mop up and patrol.
Pleasant Fire, Nevada County
Highway 49 & Pleasant Valley Road, 1 mile south of North San Juan
State DPA, SRA, Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit
· 392 acres, 95% contained
Ponderosa Fire, Butte County
Ponderosa way & Lumpkin road, 2 miles NW of Forbestown
· 4,016 acres, 93% contained
· 46 structures destroyed (32 residences and 14 outbuildings).
Mule, Vegetation Fire, Lake County, Update
Hwy 20 x of Mule Skinner Road
State DPA, SRA, Sonoma-Lake Napa Unit
· 21 acres grass, brush, 75% contained
· Crews continue to strengthen containment lines and mop up
**Unified Command**
Helena Fire, Trinity County
Hwy 299 near town of Helena, 5 miles NW of Junction City
Unified Command CAL FIRE and USFS
· 14,475 acres, 30% contained
· 133 structures destroyed (72 residences and 61 outbuildings), 8 structures damaged
· Structure threat and evacuations orders remain in effect
Salmon August Complex Fire, Siskiyou County
Bear Wallow Pk., Marble Mountain Wilderness, 5 miles W of Etna
Unified Command CAL FIRE and USFS
· 63,743 acres, 14% contained
· Fire behavior was very active overnight with crowning and long range spotting.
Pier Fire, Tulare County
Highway 190 at Wishon, 7 miles east of Springville
Unified command CAL FIRE, USFS, and Tulare County Fire
· Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place
Palmer Fire, Riverside County
Oak Valley Pkwy & Palmer Ave., west of Beaumont
Unified Command CAL FIRE and Redlands City
· 3,874 acres, 100% contained
Mission, Vegetation Fire, Madera County
Mission Dr. & Italian Bar Rd., 2 miles east of North Fork
Unified command CAL FIRE and Sierra National Forest
· 1075 acres grass and brush, 12% contained
· Evacuation orders in place for Cascadel Woods area
Bally Fire, Santa Clara County NAME CHANGE (previously Ballybunion)
Ballybunion Ct, Gilroy
Unified Command CAL FIRE and Gilroy Fire Department
· 100 acres, 65% contained
La Tuna Fire, Los Angeles County
Lowell Av & I-210, Verdugo Hills, Los Angeles City
Unified Command Burbank and LA City, Glendale
· 7,194 acres, 80% contained
**Federal Incidents**
Mills Fire, Plumas County
US Forest Service – Plumas National Forest
· 79 acres, 100% contained
Caldwell Fire, Kern County
US Forest Service – Sequoia National Forest
· 1,319 acres, 90% contained
Railroad Fire, Madera County
US Forest Service – Sierra National Forest
· 11,528 acres, 35% contained
Slinkard Fire, Mono County
Antelope Fire Protection District/Owens Valley District BLM
· 8,925 acres, 93% contained
· Structures threatened
South Fork Fire, Mariposa County
Yosemite National Park
· 6,800 acres, 47% contained
Eclipse Complex (CA-KNF-6098), Siskiyou County
US Forest Service – Klamath National Forest
· 89,543 acres, 25% contained.
Bradley Fire, Siskiyou County
US Forest Service – Shasta-Trinity National Forest
· 54 acres, 95% contained
Young Fire, Siskiyou County
US Forest Service – Six Rivers National Forest
· 2,500 acres
· In the Siskiyou Wilderness.
Warner Mountain Lightning, Modoc County
US Forest Service – Modoc National Forest
· 210 acres
Empire Fire, Mariposa County
Yosemite National Park
· 4,914acres, 55% contained
Orleans Complex, Siskiyou County
US Forest Service – Six Rivers National Forest
· 19,802 acres, 53% contained
Clear Fire, Siskiyou County
US Forest Service – Klamath National Forest
· 6,701 acres, 78% contained
Whittier Fire, Santa Barbara County
US Forest Service – Los Padres National Forest
· 18,430 acres, 87% contained
Moist unstable subtropical air will continue to stream into the northern region from the south with the current weather pattern. The pattern of scattered to numerous showers and wet thunderstorms will continue Wednesday across the north and east. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday will produce enough rainfall to no longer be considered a high-risk situation. By today temperatures will be near normal and humidity will have climbed significantly in most areas. Southeast to southwest winds will gust to 25-30 mph in many areas Wednesday through Friday. The weekend looks dry and a bit warmer, with more thunderstorms possible early next week.
Scattered afternoon wet thunderstorms will develop along the Sierras north of Kern County eastward into Mono County and the Inyo National Forest. Wednesday and Thursday, low level flow will turn a bit more southerly which may import some monsoonal moisture into Southern California, and as a result, isolated wet thunderstorms will be possible on the San Bernardino and Cleveland National Forest. Further north, look for decreasing thunderstorm activity through the week as a trough approaches from the west.
Before returning home after an evacuation, always check with officials before attempting to return to your property to ensure that it is safe to do so.
Once you do get home, use extreme caution. Trees and poles with deep charring, especially if still smoking, should be considered hazardous. Smoldering holes in the ground can be full of hot ash and should also be considered a hazard.
Check for embers and fire damage to the outside of your property. Be sure to check rain gutters, the roof, under overhangs, under decks and crawl spaces for fire damage as well. Also check for embers and damage on the inside of your property, especially the attic.
If any danger is perceived while inspecting your property, be sure to call 9-1-1. To learn more about returning home after a wildfire, visit our website at ReadyForWildfire.org. Get ready for wildfire with the new CAL FIRE app available on Android and IPhone. For current fire information, visit www.fire.ca.gov.
