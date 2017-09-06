The Mission Fire was at 12% containment as of early Wednesday morning, Sept. 6.
The Mission Fire was at 12% containment as of early Wednesday morning, Sept. 6. Steve Montalto Special to Sierra Star
The Mission Fire was at 12% containment as of early Wednesday morning, Sept. 6. Steve Montalto Special to Sierra Star

Local

Mission Fire has slow overnight growth, is at 12% containment, and continues to threaten 250 homes

September 06, 2017 8:50 AM

The Mission Fire, which started Sunday, Sept. 3, two miles east of North Fork, had burned 1,025 acres, was at 12% containment, with four structures damaged as of early Wednesday morning, Sept. 6.

According to Cal Fire, the fire growth was slow overnight, with isolated isolated pockets of heavy fuels that continued to burn. Fire perimeter growth was minimal.

Limited access, steep terrain and heavy fuels continue to challenge fire personnel.

More Videos

Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair 1:31

Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair

Pause
Massive air tanker drops retardant on Railroad Fire 0:49

Massive air tanker drops retardant on Railroad Fire

Fresno groups denounce Trump’s end of DACA program 0:40

Fresno groups denounce Trump’s end of DACA program

Pacific Southwest Building's general manager talks about the opening of Fulton Street 1:03

Pacific Southwest Building's general manager talks about the opening of Fulton Street

Cliff divers take the plunge from 88 feet up 1:53

Cliff divers take the plunge from 88 feet up

Cal Fire honors battalion chief Helming who died in traffic collision after Railroad Fire 0:48

Cal Fire honors battalion chief Helming who died in traffic collision after Railroad Fire

‘We only kill black people,’ Georgia police officer tells driver 0:40

‘We only kill black people,’ Georgia police officer tells driver

Derek Carr blessed beyond his wildest dreams 0:49

Derek Carr blessed beyond his wildest dreams

Here's what Dreamers need to know about the changes to DACA 1:57

Here's what Dreamers need to know about the changes to DACA

Family called out Derek Carr and helped turn around his life 1:40

Family called out Derek Carr and helped turn around his life

  • CalFire does the math: 317 new wildfires last week adds up to 4,943 so far this year

    CalFire's weekly situation report on its Facebook page @CALFIRE points out about than 9,000 firefighters are working to control 23 large wildfires throughout California. Scott McLean, CalFire public Information officer, hosts the weekly roundup of California fires.

CalFire does the math: 317 new wildfires last week adds up to 4,943 so far this year

CalFire's weekly situation report on its Facebook page @CALFIRE points out about than 9,000 firefighters are working to control 23 large wildfires throughout California. Scott McLean, CalFire public Information officer, hosts the weekly roundup of California fires.

CalFire @CALFIRE

The communities of Cascadel and North Fork, along with the Sierra National Forest, are still threatened and residents of approximately 250 homes continue to remain under mandatory evacuation orders. Benedict Meadow is under advisory.

Road closures remain in place for Road 233, and Douglas Station Road.

Road 225 has been reopened, with traffic control points at Douglas Ranger Station Road at Road 225, Rainbow Drive at Road 225, and Cascadel Drive at Road 225.

Resources include 119 engines, 16 dozers, 7 water tenders, 10 helicopters and 13 hand crews.

Red Cross shelters have been set up at the Oakhurst Community Center, as well as the Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church.

This story will be updated.

Staff Report

  Comments  

Videos

Massive air tanker drops retardant on Railroad Fire

View More Video