Mission Fire has slow overnight growth, is at 12% containment, and continues to threaten 250 homes

The Mission Fire, which started Sunday, Sept. 3, two miles east of North Fork, had burned 1,025 acres, was at 12% containment, with four structures damaged as of early Wednesday morning, Sept. 6.
According to Cal Fire, the fire growth was slow overnight, with isolated isolated pockets of heavy fuels that continued to burn. Fire perimeter growth was minimal.
Limited access, steep terrain and heavy fuels continue to challenge fire personnel.
The communities of Cascadel and North Fork, along with the Sierra National Forest, are still threatened and residents of approximately 250 homes continue to remain under mandatory evacuation orders. Benedict Meadow is under advisory.
Road closures remain in place for Road 233, and Douglas Station Road.
Road 225 has been reopened, with traffic control points at Douglas Ranger Station Road at Road 225, Rainbow Drive at Road 225, and Cascadel Drive at Road 225.
Resources include 119 engines, 16 dozers, 7 water tenders, 10 helicopters and 13 hand crews.
Red Cross shelters have been set up at the Oakhurst Community Center, as well as the Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church.
