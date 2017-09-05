Railroad Fire crews keep spot fire from getting out of hand as Mission Fire grows

A 430-acre spot fire threatened to complicate control efforts on the Railroad Fire near Fish Camp Tuesday, but fire crews were able to keep the blaze from getting out of hand and hoped to have it contained by Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Mission Fire near Cascadel Woods grew to 1,005 acres Tuesday evening with just 10 percent containment, the U.S. Forest Service said. And in a bit of good news, all evacuation orders on the Peak Fire in Mariposa County were lifted Tuesday night, according to Cal Fire.
The Railroad Fire has burned 10,745 acres as of Tuesday night with containment lines around 30 percent of the blaze. Fourteen structures have been lost.
Fire information officer Andy Isolano said the spot fire just north of Road 620, sparked from the Railroad Fire, had grown to 430 acres since it was first reported on Sunday evening.
Isolano said that with the aid of air tankers making drops through the day, crews made good progress Tuesday preventing the spot fire from growing out of control.
On Monday, a combination of higher humidity and lower temperatures allowed personnel to ensure no additional structural damage took place in Sugar Pine, on Sky Ranch Road, or Fish Camp and all communities most threatened by the Railroad Fire.
Isolano said fire crews made good progress Tuesday in containing the growth of the blaze on the north and west sides and in the Sugar Pine area, but the fire is still gaining momentum. He said crews have been able to turn the blaze away from the Cedar Valley area.
Evacuation orders in Fish Camp were lifted late Monday night, allowing only residents to return to the area. Highway 41 was closed Tuesday night and evacuations advisory along Road 620 were still in place.
Peak Fire
All evacuation orders on the Peak Fire in Mariposa County were lifted Tuesday night, Cal Fire said. The fire has burned 680 acres and is 50 percent contained.
A Cal Fire information officer said that Bronco Hollow and River Haven were opened to residents only.
The fire was reported to have destroyed three homes along with three out buildings.
Mission Fire
Fire crews battling the Mission Fire northeast of North Fork were aided Tuesday by cooler temperatures and higher humidity, Cal Fire said. The blaze has scorched 1,005 acres and is 10 percent contained.
Four structures have been reported destroyed and four have been damaged. Another 250 structures are threatened.
Cal Fire said, firefighters are still facing challenges from limited access, steep terrain, and heavy fuels.
Cascadel Woods was under mandatory evacuation and Benedict Meadow under advisory evacuation.
Residents were being advised to head to an evacuation center at Oakhurst Community Center.
Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @larryvalwork
