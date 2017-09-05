Photos from firefighting efforts on the Mission Fire, from Sept. 3, 2017.
FEMA assistance granted for Mission Fire east of North Fork

By Mark Evan Smith

msmith@sierrastar.com

September 05, 2017 10:16 AM

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Tuesday that federal funds have been authorized to help combat the Mission Fire burning east of North Fork, near the Cascadel Heights area.

The agency, run through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, received a request from the State of California Sept. 4 for a Fire Management Assistance Declaration on the blaze, which exploded to hundreds of acres within hours Sunday, and was at 875 acres with five destroyed homes Tuesday.

The fire continued to threaten 250 homes and seven businesses, as well as power lines and a drinking water reservoir at the time of the request, as approximately 2,500 people were evacuated.

A regional administrator determined the fire threatened enough destruction to constitute a “major disaster,” and the request was approved Sept. 4, officials said in a Tuesday release.

Fire Management Assistance Grants provide federal funding for up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs.

Eligible costs to be covered by those grants include field camps, equipment use, supplies, mobilization, and demobilization activities for fighting the fire.

