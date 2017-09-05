Usona Road reopened to residents as Peak Fire 50% contained

A third wildfire still burning Tuesday in the Mountain Area, the Peak Fire located on Usona Road near Indian Peak in Mariposa, was reported at 680 acres and 50% contained.
That was a minor increase of 30 acres from Monday evening, and a 10% increase in containment.
Usona Road was reopened by Tuesday morning to residents only, said Christina Barkdull, defensible space inspector for Cal Fire’s Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit.
Further, she said the areas of Riverhaven and Bronco Hollow, as well as any roads in those areas, remained closed.
The cause of the Peak Fire is under investigation. Structures were reportedly still under threat.
Comments