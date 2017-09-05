Mission Fire makes no overnight runs, shows minor growth into Tuesday

The Mission Fire east of North Fork grew slowly overnight into Tuesday, with no increase in lost structures, fire information officers reported.
The blaze grew by 50 acres to 875, with 8% contained, a change from 5% the previous evening.
Blanca Mercado, an information officer with Incident Management Team 3, said she watched the fire’s activity, or lack thereof, all night in Cascadel Heights. The fire in that community Sunday afternoon.
“We watched it really slow down because there was so much moisture in the air,” Mercado said. “There wasn’t a whole lot of activity because it was pretty humid last night, with lots of moisture. The smoke was laying down, and the fire made no active runs. It was burning, but not actively burning. It was really in our favor last night.”
She said temperatures were expected to begin to rise, which alongside tree mortality - some areas of Cascadel have rates of dead trees over 90% - could continue creating dangerous conditions for firefighters.
Erratic could also be created due to thunderstorm activity expected to move into the area Tuesday.
Mercado said resources were increased over the night, to 462 personnel alongside 55 engines, 10 helicopters, six air tankers, seven hand crews, six water tenders, and 11 bulldozers assigned to the blaze.
The total number of lost structures remained at five, Mercado said.
Approximately 250 homes remain under threat, and the community of Cascadel Woods, where the fire started on Sunday, remained under evacuation. The Benedict Meadow area, including Road 7S07 about a mile to the northeast of Cascadel, remained under an evacuation advisory.
Throughout Monday, neighbors and friends provided information that at least two of the lost structures were homes belonging to Judy Linda Horn and Dan Horn, and Warren Morgan, whose wife Laura of 61 years died last month. Fundraising pages were established for both the Horns and Morgan to help them recover from their losses.
To make a donation to the Horn family, and for more details, click here. To make a donation to Morgan, click here.
Whether the three remaining structures were homes was not yet known.
The cause of the Mission Fire remains under investigation.
