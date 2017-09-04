Smoky skies cancel classes across Mountain Area

Randy Seals, Superintendent of the Bass Lake Joint Union Elemenetary School District (BLJUSD), has confirmed that all classes at all four of the district’s school sites are canceled Tuesday because of wildfires scorching the Mountain Area.
Diane Adney, assistant principal at Yosemite High School, also confirmed classes would be canceled at the site, and at its alternative education and adult education programs Tuesday. All other schools in Yosemite Unified School District (YUSD), including Rivergold and Coarsegold elementary schools, were scheduled to go on as normal, she said.
Ceceli Greenberg, Superintendent of YUSD, further confirmed shortly before 8 p.m. that the closure would include John Muir North. Raymond Elementary School and John Muir South would go on as normal, she said, though students will stay inside and all outdoor sports, whether a game or practice, would be canceled.
All classes at all sites in Chawanakee Unified School District, including Minarets High School and North Fork Elementary, and all outdoor sports would be canceled as well, Superintendent Darren Sylvia confirmed at 8:10 p.m. Monday.
BLJUSD, which has about 880 students, includes Wasuma Elementary, Oakhurst Elementary, Oak Creek Intermediate, and Fresno Flats Day School.
Seals said not only were hazy skies an issue, but the uncertainty being caused by the fires as they pumped smoke into the sky everywhere from Mariposa to North Fork, and north of Oakhurst.
“There’s very unhealthy air quality we’re being hit with every morning and throughout the day,” Seals said. “But also, we have a number of student and staff whose families have either been evacuated or are under evacuation advisory. There’s no way we can ask folks to come to work or come to school and have them be able to concentrate on education right now.
“What’s most important right now is that they take care of their homes, and of each other.”
Seals added there were concerns about how the fire could change behaviors, and noted buses couldn’t make it past established road closures, which could cause disruptions.
Comments