A screencap from a video of the Cathedral Fire, posted by the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office.
A screencap from a video of the Cathedral Fire, posted by the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office Submitted photo
A screencap from a video of the Cathedral Fire, posted by the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office Submitted photo

Local

Evacuations lifted on Cathedral Fire in Mariposa, 100% contained

September 04, 2017 3:20 PM

 
 Posted by Mariposa County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 3, 2017

One of four new fires that started in the Mountain Area Sunday was reported as fully contained Monday afternoon, at five acres in size. All evacuation orders were lifted.

The Cathedral Fire, which started as a structure fire in the 5700 block of Cathedral Spires Road in Mariposa Sunday evening, spread into surrounding vegetation in what was called the Lush Meadows area.

Resources, spread thin by the eruption of the Mission Fire in North Fork and Peak Fire in Mariposa that afternoon, and the growing Railroad Fire north of Oakhurst, were able to get a handle on the blaze, information officers from the Cal Fire Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit said Monday.

Evacuation orders on Cathedral Spires and Sentinel Dome roads were lifted around 10:30 p.m. that night, information staff said.

Numbers on how many structures may have been damaged were not immediately available, they said.

The cause of the Cathedral Fire is under investigation.

  Comments  

Videos

Tenaya Lodge employees take on fire suppression duties while smoke billows nearby

Tenaya Lodge employees take on fire suppression duties while smoke billows nearby 1:01

Tenaya Lodge employees take on fire suppression duties while smoke billows nearby
Tenaya Lodge evacuees return temporarily to collect belongings, medications 0:48

Tenaya Lodge evacuees return temporarily to collect belongings, medications

Railroad Fire burning in Sierra National Forest 0:15

Railroad Fire burning in Sierra National Forest

View More Video