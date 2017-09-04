Evacuations lifted on Cathedral Fire in Mariposa, 100% contained

Posted by Mariposa County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, September 3, 2017
One of four new fires that started in the Mountain Area Sunday was reported as fully contained Monday afternoon, at five acres in size. All evacuation orders were lifted.
The Cathedral Fire, which started as a structure fire in the 5700 block of Cathedral Spires Road in Mariposa Sunday evening, spread into surrounding vegetation in what was called the Lush Meadows area.
Resources, spread thin by the eruption of the Mission Fire in North Fork and Peak Fire in Mariposa that afternoon, and the growing Railroad Fire north of Oakhurst, were able to get a handle on the blaze, information officers from the Cal Fire Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit said Monday.
Evacuation orders on Cathedral Spires and Sentinel Dome roads were lifted around 10:30 p.m. that night, information staff said.
Numbers on how many structures may have been damaged were not immediately available, they said.
The cause of the Cathedral Fire is under investigation.
