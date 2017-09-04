Fundraising page established for family that loses home to Mission Fire

An online fundraising site was set up Monday to help raise money for a longtime Cascadel couple who reportedly lost their home to the devastating Mission Fire.
According to the GoFundMe page (click here to view and make a donation), Judy Linda Horn and Don Horn, who have lived in the Cascadel area east of North Fork for more than 25 years, lost their home to the blaze after it started around 1 p.m. Sunday.
Judy was working in Fresno at the time, the page reads, while Don was at home. Reportedly, family friend Michelle Stuber wrote that Don tried to pack up items for evacuation but was told there was no time to save his family’s belongings.
“Judy and Don now have nothing but the clothes on their back, even having their property cleared and very well maintained wasn’t enough to spare their home from this devastating wildfire,” the page reads. “Please if you are able to help this wonderful caring family, there is no amount too little and they will forever be grateful for your contributions ...”
In stories previously published on the Sierra Star, from the organization Keep Our Mountains Beautiful of which Judy was a co-founder, she is a devout servant to the Mountain Area, helping to clean up litter and keep the area pristine.
She also helped provide medical services to twins from the mountains who were born with health issues, and selected as the “theme children” of 2015 by the California-Highway Elks.
By Monday afternoon, a little more than $3,200 had been raised for the family. A $10,000 goal had been set.
