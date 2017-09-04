More than 7,500 firefighters are battling 25 large wildfires in California.
In wildland areas, grinding and welding operations require a permit and 10 feet of clearance. Keep a shovel and a fire extinguisher ready to use. Don’t drive your vehicle onto dry grass or brush. Hot exhaust pipes and mufflers can start fires that you won’t even see – until it’s too late. Visit ReadyForWildfire.org to learn more about being prepared for wildfires. Get ready for wildfire with the new CAL FIRE app available on Android and IPhone. For current fire information, visitwww.fire.ca.gov.
**CAL FIRE Incidents**
Margarita Fire, San Luis Obispo County NEW
Santa Margarita Lake Rd. & W. Pozo Rd., 7 miles SE of Santa Margarita
☆ 120 acres, 30% contained
☆ Structures threatened
Parkfield Fire, Fresno County NEW
Hwy 198 & Mineral Springs Rd., 9 miles west of Coalinga
☆ 70 acres brush, 30% contained
Peak Fire, Mariposa County (more info…) NEW
Indian Peak Rd & Usona Rd, 9 miles southeast of Mariposa
☆ 650 acres, 20% contained
☆ Evacuations in the fire area
☆ Continued structures threatened
Border Fire, San Diego County (more info…) FINAL
Marron Valley Rd & Border Rd, Marron Valley
· 130 acres, 100% contained
Pleasant Fire, Nevada County (more info…)
Highway 49 & Pleasant Valley Road, 1 mile south of North San Juan
State DPA, SRA, Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit
· 392 acres, 90% contained
Ponderosa Fire, Butte County (more info…)
Ponderosa way & Lumpkin road, 2 miles NW of Forbestown
· 4,016 acres, 68% contained
· 46 structures destroyed (32 residences and 14 outbuildings), damage assessment ongoing
**Unified Command**
Helena Fire, Trinity County (more info…)
Hwy 299 near town of Helena, 5 miles NW of Junction City
Unified Command CAL FIRE and USFS
· 8,940 acres, 14% contained
· 133 structures destroyed (72 residences and 61 outbuildings), 8 structures damaged
· Structure threat and evacuations orders remain in effect
Salmon August Complex Fire, Siskiyou County (more info…)
Bear Wallow Pk., Marble Mountain Wilderness, 5 miles W of Etna
Unified Command CAL FIRE and USFS
· 48,889 acres, 14% contained
Pier Fire, Tulare County (more info…)
Highway 190 at Wishon, 7 miles east of Springville
Unified command CAL FIRE, USFS, and Tulare County Fire
· Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place
Palmer Fire, Riverside County (more info…)
Oak Valley Pkwy & Palmer Ave., west of Beaumont
Unified Command CAL FIRE and Redlands City
· 3,800 acres, 50% contained
· Evacuation orders and warnings in place
Mission, Vegetation Fire, Madera County (more info…) NEW
Mission Dr. & Italian Bar Rd., 2 miles east of North Fork
Unified command CAL FIRE and Sierra National Forest
· 650 acres grass and brush, 0% contained
· Evacuation orders in place for Cascadel Woods area
**Local Incidents**
La Tuna Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)
Lowell Av & I-210, Verdugo Hills, Los Angeles City
Unified Command Burbank and LA City, Glendale
· 7,003 acres, 30% contained
Ballybunion Fire, Santa Clara County NEW
Ballybunion Ct, Gilroy
· 75 acres, 0% contained
**Federal Incidents**
Mills Fire, Plumas County (more info…) NEW
US Forest Service – Plumas National Forest
· 79 acres, 20% contained
Caldwell Fire, Kern County (more info…)
US Forest Service – Sequoia National Forest
· 1,135 acres, 61% contained
Railroad Fire, Madera County (more info…)
US Forest Service – Sierra National Forest
· 9,790 acres, 23% contained
Slinkard Fire, Mono County (more info…)
Antelope Fire Protection District/Owens Valley District BLM
· 9,093 acres, 49% contained
· Structures threatened
South Fork Fire, Mariposa County (more info…)
Yosemite National Park
· 7,200 acres, 47% contained
Eclipse Complex (CA-KNF-6098), Siskiyou County (more info…)
US Forest Service – Klamath National Forest
· 80,503 acres, 25% contained.
Bradley Fire, Siskiyou County (more info…)
US Forest Service – Shasta-Trinity National Forest
· 54 acres, 60% contained
Young Fire, Siskiyou County (more info…)
US Forest Service – Six Rivers National Forest
· 2,500 acres
Warner Mountain Lightning, Modoc County, (more info…)
US Forest Service – Modoc National Forest
· 210 acres
Empire Fire, Mariposa County (more info…)
Yosemite National Park
· 4,914acres, 55% contained
Orleans Complex, Siskiyou County (more info…)
US Forest Service – Six Rivers National Forest
· 17,330 acres, 51% contained
Clear Fire, Siskiyou County (more info…)
US Forest Service – Klamath National Forest
· 6,701 acres, 77% contained
Whittier Fire, Santa Barbara County (more info…)
US Forest Service – Los Padres National Forest
· 18,430 acres, 87% contained
