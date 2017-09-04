A photo of a firefighter working on the Mission Fire in North Fork late Sept. 3.
Local

More than 7,500 firefighters are battling 25 large wildfires in California

September 04, 2017 9:48 AM

More than 7,500 firefighters are battling 25 large wildfires in California.

In wildland areas, grinding and welding operations require a permit and 10 feet of clearance. Keep a shovel and a fire extinguisher ready to use. Don’t drive your vehicle onto dry grass or brush. Hot exhaust pipes and mufflers can start fires that you won’t even see – until it’s too late. Visit ReadyForWildfire.org to learn more about being prepared for wildfires. Get ready for wildfire with the new CAL FIRE app available on Android and IPhone. For current fire information, visitwww.fire.ca.gov.

**CAL FIRE Incidents**

Margarita Fire, San Luis Obispo County NEW

Santa Margarita Lake Rd. & W. Pozo Rd., 7 miles SE of Santa Margarita

120 acres, 30% contained

Structures threatened

Parkfield Fire, Fresno County NEW

Hwy 198 & Mineral Springs Rd., 9 miles west of Coalinga

70 acres brush, 30% contained

Peak Fire, Mariposa County (more info…) NEW

Indian Peak Rd & Usona Rd, 9 miles southeast of Mariposa

650 acres, 20% contained

Evacuations in the fire area

Continued structures threatened

Border Fire, San Diego County (more info…) FINAL

Marron Valley Rd & Border Rd, Marron Valley

· 130 acres, 100% contained

Pleasant Fire, Nevada County (more info…)

Highway 49 & Pleasant Valley Road, 1 mile south of North San Juan

State DPA, SRA, Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit

· 392 acres, 90% contained

Ponderosa Fire, Butte County (more info…)

Ponderosa way & Lumpkin road, 2 miles NW of Forbestown

· 4,016 acres, 68% contained

· 46 structures destroyed (32 residences and 14 outbuildings), damage assessment ongoing

**Unified Command**

Helena Fire, Trinity County (more info…)

Hwy 299 near town of Helena, 5 miles NW of Junction City

Unified Command CAL FIRE and USFS

· 8,940 acres, 14% contained

· 133 structures destroyed (72 residences and 61 outbuildings), 8 structures damaged

· Structure threat and evacuations orders remain in effect

Salmon August Complex Fire, Siskiyou County (more info…)

Bear Wallow Pk., Marble Mountain Wilderness, 5 miles W of Etna

Unified Command CAL FIRE and USFS

· 48,889 acres, 14% contained

Pier Fire, Tulare County (more info…)

Highway 190 at Wishon, 7 miles east of Springville

Unified command CAL FIRE, USFS, and Tulare County Fire

· 17,418 acres, 10% contained

· Continued structure threat

· Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place

Palmer Fire, Riverside County (more info…)

Oak Valley Pkwy & Palmer Ave., west of Beaumont

Unified Command CAL FIRE and Redlands City

· 3,800 acres, 50% contained

· Evacuation orders and warnings in place

Mission, Vegetation Fire, Madera County (more info…) NEW

Mission Dr. & Italian Bar Rd., 2 miles east of North Fork

Unified command CAL FIRE and Sierra National Forest

· 650 acres grass and brush, 0% contained

· Evacuation orders in place for Cascadel Woods area

**Local Incidents**

La Tuna Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

Lowell Av & I-210, Verdugo Hills, Los Angeles City

Unified Command Burbank and LA City, Glendale

· 7,003 acres, 30% contained

Ballybunion Fire, Santa Clara County NEW

Ballybunion Ct, Gilroy

· 75 acres, 0% contained

**Federal Incidents**

Mills Fire, Plumas County (more info…) NEW

US Forest Service – Plumas National Forest

· 79 acres, 20% contained

Caldwell Fire, Kern County (more info…)

US Forest Service – Sequoia National Forest

· 1,135 acres, 61% contained

Railroad Fire, Madera County (more info…)

US Forest Service – Sierra National Forest

· 9,790 acres, 23% contained

Slinkard Fire, Mono County (more info…)

Antelope Fire Protection District/Owens Valley District BLM

· 9,093 acres, 49% contained

· Structures threatened

South Fork Fire, Mariposa County (more info…)

Yosemite National Park

· 7,200 acres, 47% contained

Eclipse Complex (CA-KNF-6098), Siskiyou County (more info…)

US Forest Service – Klamath National Forest

· 80,503 acres, 25% contained.

Bradley Fire, Siskiyou County (more info…)

US Forest Service – Shasta-Trinity National Forest

· 54 acres, 60% contained

Young Fire, Siskiyou County (more info…)

US Forest Service – Six Rivers National Forest

· 2,500 acres

Warner Mountain Lightning, Modoc County, (more info…)

US Forest Service – Modoc National Forest

· 210 acres

Empire Fire, Mariposa County (more info…)

Yosemite National Park

· 4,914acres, 55% contained

Orleans Complex, Siskiyou County (more info…)

US Forest Service – Six Rivers National Forest

· 17,330 acres, 51% contained

Clear Fire, Siskiyou County (more info…)

US Forest Service – Klamath National Forest

· 6,701 acres, 77% contained

Whittier Fire, Santa Barbara County (more info…)

US Forest Service – Los Padres National Forest

· 18,430 acres, 87% contained

