Mission Fire continues to threaten North Fork

As of early Monday morning, Sept. 4, the Mission Fire, which began Sunday, Sept. 3, two miles east of the town of North Fork, has grown to 650 acres and continues to threaten 200 structures. By mid-afternoon, three structures were reported destroyed.
Mandatory evacuations for Cascadel Woods were ordered, along with an evacuation advisory for Douglas Station Road.
Road 225 is closed at Douglas Station Road, and Road 233 is closed at Road 225.
Three hundred fire personnel are on scene, and additional resources have been ordered including an Incident Management Team. Crews were able to make some progress overnight when the fire behavior slightly changed.
However, high temperatures, extensive tree mortality, steep topography and erratic winds from occasional thunderstorms will prove challenging for fire managers.
A Red Cross shelter has been set up at the Oakhurst Community Center. Anyone needing assistance is asked to dial 911. The American Red Cross can also be reached at (559) 455-1000 or (209) 383-2150.
Small animals are accepted at the Mariposa SPCA building, while large animals are being taken in at the Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds, similar to the Detwiler Fire in July. Tanner Tweed can be contacted there at (559) 994-2794.
Staff Report
Comments