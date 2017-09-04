Railroad Fire at 23% containment

As of early Labor Day morning, the Railroad Fire, which began Aug. 29, had burned 9,790 acres with 23% containment. The fire continues to burn in high tree mortality areas in areas that have not burned in nearly 100 years. Spotting due to dry conditions continues to present operational challenges for firefighters in both day and night shifts, and tree mortality continues to pose an increased safety risk for personnel working this fire.
However, the lower temperatures projected for the week, along with increased moisture and cloud cover in the region, should help in the effort.
Caltrans is working on clearing hazard trees along Highway 41. Their work will continue for the next several days to ensure safety for travelers into Fish Camp and Yosemite National Park.
Highway 41 remains closed in both directions from south of Wawona to Cedar Valley Drive. Yosemite visitors should use Highway 49 to Highway 140 or 120 for entrance to the National Park.
The Summerdale, Big Sandy, and Nelder Grove Campgrounds on the Sierra National Forest are closed. Sky Ranch Road is closed at Buckskin, as are roads between Beasore Drive and Sky Ranch Road.
Communities in the Sky Ranch Road area are under an advisory evacuation.
The number of structures destroyed has not grown, remaining at seven.
Resources assigned to the fire include 14 hand crews, 5 helicopters, 88 engines, 12 dozers. Air tankers have been ordered and will support the fire as available.
It is projected that the fire will continue to spread east toward Big Sandy and downslope from Speckerman Mountain Peak. Southwest spread will continue toward Sugar Pine, and further spread potential into the Nelder Grove Historic Area.
The public can text “RAILROADFIRE” (one word) to 888777 to receive regular updates in their area.
Staff Report
