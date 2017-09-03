Evacuations ordered after structure fire spreads into Lush Meadows near Mariposa

What started as a structure fire in the 5700 block of Cathedral Spires, located northeast of Mariposa in the Bootjack area, spread into vegetation and forced evacuations Sunday night.
Evacuations were ordered for all of Cathedral Spires Road as the fire, known as the Cathedral Fire, reportedly threatened at least three structures, and spread into a half acre of vegetation around 6:30 p.m. as power lines were destroyed.
Resources were spread thin by two new fires reported Sunday, near North Fork and Mariposa, that forced the evacuation of hundreds. The Railroad Fire, near Fish Camp, also forced additional evacuations on Sky Ranch Road Sunday as it continued to grow.
A shelter for all evacuees was available at the Oakhurst Community Center, 39800 Road 425B. Anyone needing assistance is asked to dial 911. The American Red Cross can also be reached at (559) 455-1000 or (209) 383-2150.
Small animals can be accepted at the Mariposa SPCA building, while large animals are being taken at the Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds, similar to the Detwiler Fire in July. Tanner Tweed can be contacted there at (559) 994-2794.
The cause of the Cathedral Fire, Mission Fire (in North Fork), Peak Fire (in Mariposa), and Railroad Fire are under investigation.
This story will be updated.
Comments