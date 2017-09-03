This photo is of the closure of Highway 41 in Cedar Valley due to the Railroad Fire. On Sunday evening, Sky Ranch Road was placed under mandatory evacuations, with evacuees directed to the shelter at Oakhurst Community Center.
Railroad Fire forces evacuation of Sky Ranch Road north of Oakhurst

By Mark Evan Smith

msmith@sierrastar.com

September 03, 2017 5:21 PM

Sky Ranch Road, north of Oakhurst, was placed under mandatory evacuation orders Sunday afternoon due to the spread of the Railroad Fire.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office said the following areas are evacuated:

Sky Ranch Road and all contained roads

Sky Ranch Lane

Sugar Pine Drive

Sugar Pine Court

Oak Lane

Mountain View Court

Country Club Drive

Sky Acres Court

Buckskin Lane

Sunny Oaks Lane

The Episcopal Conference Center of Oakhurst, also known as ECCO, was also placed under evacuation. The western side of Highway 41, near the Batterson ranger station, was not being placed under evacuation as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

If anyone is in need of assistance, they are asked to dial 911 for help. The sheriff’s office strongly encouraged everyone to take important documents, pets, and medications with them.

All evacuees are being directed to the Oakhurst Community Center (39800 Road 425B).

Two new fires, in Mariposa and North Fork, also started Sunday afternoon, forcing hundreds to evacuate from Cascadel Woods (east of North Fork) and on Usona Road (in Mariposa).

Cedar Valley also remains under evacuation orders as flames approach the area.

The Railroad Fire, by Sunday afternoon, was reported at 5,800 acres with 15% contained, and 823 personnel at work on the blaze.

