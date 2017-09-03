Hundreds forced to flee their homes as new fires erupt near Mariposa, North Fork

Air attack crews were placed on orders Sunday afternoon that they would remain on two new fires, near Mariposa and North Fork, that burst into flame and burned residences while threatening people who might have been trapped inside.
The Mission Fire, reported around 1 p.m., reached 350 acres an a mere two hours later, and threatened hundreds of homes in the Cascadel Heights area, located east of North Fork.
At least three structures have been destroyed, officials confirmed. What kind of structures were lost was not yet known. At least 200 more were threatened.
Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for the area.
At least 50 people were trapped in Cascadel Meadows, Madera County District 5 Supervisor Tom Wheeler confirmed around 4 p.m. He said the Madera County Sheriff’s Office was able to escort them out of the area by half an hour later.
Road closures were issued for Road 225 at Douglas Ranger Station Road, and Road 225 at Boulder Creek. By 4 p.m., Highway 49 remained open to traffic.
Erratic winds were expected, as flames were reportedly spreading in several directions. A thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds was forecast for the evening.
Some reports over emergency radio scanners indicated that air attack crews were being ordered not to divert to any other fire, as human life was threatened.
Evacuees were being directed to the Cascadel clubhouse, or toward an evacuation shelter at Oakhurst Community Center.
In Mariposa, the Peak Fire, also reported around 1 p.m., grew to around 50 to 60 acres by 2:45 p.m. as it burned on Usona Road, near India Peak. At least eight structures were threatened, but those numbers were likely to increase.
Evacuations were ordered on Usona Road, from India Peak to Highway 49. Those evacuees were also being directed to the shelter at Oakhurst Community Center. Around 5:45 p.m., the area of Brocno Hollow Estates was also placed under evacuation due to the Peak Fire.
A repurposed 747 Supertanker was among air attack crews being called in to try and take down the Mission Fire Sunday afternoon.
The fires join the ongoing Railroad Fire near Fish Camp, which grew to 5,414 acres by Sunday morning as it forced evacuations of Cedar Valley.
The cause of all three fires is under investigation.
This story will be updated.
Comments